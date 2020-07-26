Last Updated:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Address The Nation In 'Mann Ki Baat' At 11 Am Today

PM Modi will address the nation at 11 am today in the 67th edition 'Mann Ki Baat'. Taking to Twitter, he urged the people to tune in to the show on July 26.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 11 am today in the 67th edition 'Mann Ki Baat'. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi urged the people to tune in to the latest edition of his monthly radio show on Sunday, July 26.

PM Modi shares his thoughts on various subjects with people of the nation through his show on the last Sunday of every month. Earlier on July 11, the prime minister had asked people to share 'inspiring anecdotes of how collective efforts have brought about positive changes.' He would be taking up some of these initiatives on the show. 

