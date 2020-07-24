Mahindra Group Launches University For Interdisciplinary Learning In Hyderabad

In a bid to develop multi-skilled leaders, The Mahindra Group on Friday announced the launch of Mahindra University (MU) to drive interdisciplinary learning, integrating the study of science and technology with humanities, ethics, philosophy, and design.

Additionally, the group's executive chairman Anand Mahindra will also be the chancellor. Mahindra University (MU) aims to drive interdisciplinary academic excellence, integrating the study of science and technology with the humanities, ethics, philosophy, and design, Mahindra Group said in a statement.

According to sources, the campus is Hyderabad will be an autonomous University and will offer undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD courses. Furthermore, the contemporary curricular is being curated to fully leverage emerging technologies like data science, blockchain, and data analytics.

Meanwhile, Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal launched 'Manodarpan' initiative under 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' on July 21 at 11am. This move aims at providing "permanent psychological support" to all the students, teachers and parents especially when most results are out and admissions have started amid the trying times of COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to the launch, through a recorded video message, the HRD Minister had informed that amid unprecedented coronavirus outbreak, the government acknowledged the need of continuing the education on both, academic front as well as the mental well-being of students.

