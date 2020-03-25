The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Print Media Plagued By 'uncertainty', Netizens Wonder If There Will Be Any Newspapers

General News

Many subscribers woke up complaining that they didn't get their newspapers as print media halted printing due to vendors reluctance to distribute.

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
Print media

As Prime Minister Modi announced a total lockdown of 21 days in view of Coronavirus pandemic that has recently hit the country, the print media suffered a setback as newspapers from across several publications remained undelivered nationwide. Many subscribers woke up complaining that they had not received their newspapers for the day.

A journalist by profession tweeted, “Got no newspapers today. I subscribe to 10. Anyone know why?” Commentators answered her query by saying that many of them had faced similar situations this morning and lockdown could be the reason. A man from Vadodra claimed that the police had said the distribution of newspapers has been stopped for the time being. “Did not get the newspaper in Vadodara today. Yesterday city police had issued an advisory on their social media page that newspaper delivery is not allowed (sic),” said the tweet.

Despite the restrictions exempting print and electronic media from carrying out their functions, the delivery of newspapers put local vendors at the risk of contracting the disease due to movement, as well as the risk of transmission. Therefore, many resident welfare associations prohibited persons from outside to enter the colonies in fear of the spread of the COVID-19 infection. This has greatly hampered their business.

Read: Italy: New Coronavirus Cases Drop To Lowest Amid Crisis

Read: US Doctor Offers Glimpse Of His Hospital Life Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Netizens complained

According to reports, Mumbai, the financial capital, has gone the third consecutive day without the publishing and printing of newspapers as hawkers refused to deliver over speculation that the virus could transmit via the newspaper. Although no such claims have been verified by the WHO, fear largely looms among the vendors. 

Netizens took to Twitter urging media houses to clarify to the public that the world health body had announced that Coronavirus transmission was highly unlikely to transmit via the newspapers. Several internet users Tweeted that they were missing out on information as they mostly relied on newspapers and weren't digital-savvy.

Read: Explained: Is Hantavirus More Dangerous Than Novel Coronavirus?

Read: South Africa's Coronavirus Cases Jump Again Above 700

Read: Iran Rejects Help From 'foreign Forces' While Coronavirus Claims 1,900 Lives

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Prasar
MAHABHARATA, RAMAYANA TO COMEBACK?
ICMR
ICMR ANSWERS FAQS ON COVID-19
COVID-19
JOURNO TESTS +VE FOR COVID-19
Prince Charles
PRINCE CHARLES TESTS POSITIVE
Chidambaram
CHIDAMBARAM'S 10-POINT PLAN
Floyd Cardoz
CELEBS EXPRESS GRIEF