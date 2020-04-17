Delhi LG Reviews Preparedness Of IRCS, Directs To Continue Training & Deploy Volunteers

In the view of the coronavirus crisis, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Bajaj on Thursday reviewed the preparedness of the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) in the national capital. During the review meeting, the LG directed the IRCS to continue their training and keep deploying social emergency response volunteers as the second line of support to the State Health Department.

Reportedly, the review meeting was held with Divisional Commissioner (Vice-Chairman, IRCS, Delhi), Dr. N.V. Kamat, Secretary and other members of the Managing Body via video conference.

Reviewed preparedness of Indian Red Cross Society, Delhi to assist in containment of COVID-19 outbreak.



Society training & deploying social emergency response volunteers as second line of support to the State Health Dept.#IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/xROzamT7jW — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) April 16, 2020

About the review

According to reports, the IRCS Secretary had made a detailed presentation regarding various activities taken by the organization to assist the State Health Department in order to contain the spread of the virus. As per an official release, it was informed that 22 Social Emergency Response Volunteers have been trained who have further trained volunteers in each district.

Further, the Delhi Governor was informed that the IRCS is distributing food packets to poor/destitute/homeless through its Community Kitchens of Raghubir Nagar (West), Sultanpuri (North-West), Rani Bagh (North-West), Mandawali (West) and Uttam Nagar. To this, the Governor has advised ensuring the quantity and quality of food items and cleanliness of Community Kitchen.

About IRCS

The Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), with the help of the district administration, has provided 1,238,75 food packets till April 14 amid the lockdown. Apart from food, the organization is also supplying medical essentials to various hospitals. Reportedly, the Society has already supplied 740 PPE Kits to LNJP Hospital and 210 PPE Kits to GB Pant Hospital. Along with it, they have ordered 2,000 more PPE Kits.

Apart from it, the society has also supplied 1 lakh surgical masks to LNJP Hospital, 30,000 to GB Pant Hospital and 30, 000 to BSA Hospital. It has also supplied 1500 FFP - 1 Masks to LNJP Hospital and 700 to BSA Hospital. Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Governor appreciated their 'philanthropic' work.

Its philanthropic work like community kitchen, IEC, supply of medical essentials to hospitals, etc is also praiseworthy.



Already provided 213875 food packets and supplied 950 PPEs, 1.6 lakhs Surgical Masks & 2200 FFP Masks to various hospitals.



My best wishes to IRCS! — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) April 16, 2020

COVID-19 cases in India

According to the latest update of the Union Health Ministry, there are currently a total of 12,759 cases of coronavirus in the country including about 10,824 active cases. While 420 deaths have been reported overall, around 1,515 people have been cured/discharged/migrated.

