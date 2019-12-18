"Respect For Fighting Daughter's Fight": Priyanka Chaturvedi Hails Nirbhaya's Mother

After the Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the review plea of one of the four convicts in 2012 Delhi gang-rape and upheld the death penalty for the convicted, Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi said, "I am very happy".

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi has hailed Asha Devi for standing up for her daughter and fighting for her. Taking to Twitter, Chaturvedi said, "So much respect for her, for standing up for her daughter, fighting her fight. More power and courage to you Asha Ji!"

Supreme Court dismisses review plea

The Supreme Court bench comprising Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan and AS Bopanna dismissed the review petition of Akshay Singh, one of the convicts in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case. This comes after the apex court heard the arguments of AP Singh, the counsel for the accused and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who argued for the Delhi police. The bench stated that all the aspects of the case had already been dealt with by the trial court, High Court and the SC. The apex court contended that there was no merit in the plea.

"The convict doesn't deserve any leniency. God would feel ashamed of creating such a monster. There are certain crimes where 'humanity cries' and this case is one of them," said Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, contesting the convict's petition. Akshay, in his petition, argued that Delhi is a "gas chamber" and a person's life-span is becoming shorter anyway. "Everyone is aware of what is happening in Delhi-NCR with regard to water and air. Life is becoming short, then why death penalty," he said.

READ | Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi discloses details on the 'missing' MLAs from Grand Hyatt

READ | 'Victory of justice system': Priyanka Chaturvedi on Sengar's conviction in Unnao case

The review petitions of the three other convicts, Mukesh, 30, Pawan Gupta, 23, and Vinay Sharma, 24, had been dismissed earlier. Of the six accused of Nirbhaya's rape and murder, four were convicted, Ram Singh committed suicide and a juvenile was released after three years in a reform home. The 23-year-old paramedic student was gang-raped and brutally assaulted on a moving bus in south Delhi on December 16, 2012, before being dumped on a road, naked and critically injured. She died on December 29 in Singapore.

READ | 'Not dissent but disobedience of democracy': Priyanka Chaturvedi on Seelampur incident

READ | Priyanka Chaturvedi: 'All eyes on SC to ensure Constitution stays above all'