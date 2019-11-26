Priyanka Chaturvedi: 'All Eyes On SC To Ensure Constitution Stays Above All'

On the occasion of Constitution Day, Shiv Sena's spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi on Tuesday said that all eyes will be on the Supreme Court to make certain that Constitution stands above all. She posted an image of the Preamble of the Constitution of India on her Twitter handle ahead of the Supreme Court's hearing on the Cong-NCP-Sena's writ petition on Maharasthra government formation.

Today on Constitution Day, all eyes will be on the honourable Supreme Court to ensure India’s constitution stays above all else. pic.twitter.com/hqUXWkaxxR — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) November 26, 2019

SC orders floor test on Wednesday

In a massive development, the Supreme Court, on Tuesday, has ordered a floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday - November 27, at 5 PM. The apex court has also said that no secret ballot will be used for casting votes. The Supreme Court has also directed to appoint a protem Speaker immediately who will hold the floor test on Wednesday.

Furthermore, the apex court has called for a Special Assembly session on November 27 to administer the oath to all MLAs prior to the floor test at 5 PM. The apex court has also stated that the floor test will be telecasted live. The Supreme Court has not the constitutional validity of the present government and the governor's decision.

Maha Vikas Aghadi's show of strength

The NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena on Monday demonstrated a massive show of strength at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai. In the meeting, all leaders and MLAs of NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress took an oath in the presence of media. Administering the oath, NCP leader Jitendra Awhad urged the leaders to stand up and pledge to be with the alliance. Earlier, in the show of strength, Congress Ashok Chavan and Balasaheb Thorat, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, assured that they have the support of 162 MLAs and that their Maha Vikas Aghadi will work together against the motives of BJP.

Constitution of India

The Samvidhan or the Indian Constitution is the supreme law in India and it lays down the framework to uphold the structures, duties, political codes, procedures and powers to be followed by various bodies and institutions in the country. The Constitution also dictates the directive principles, fundamental rights and duties of Indian citizens. The Indian Constitution drafted by a Constituent Assembly and not a Parliamentary Assembly is the longest written constitution in the world. The chairman of the Constitution drafting committee Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar is also referred to as its chief architect.

