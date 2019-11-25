Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi Discloses Details On The 'missing' MLAs From Grand Hyatt

Shiv Sena spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi on Monday took at a jibe at those counting the number of MLAs present in Mumbai's Grand Hyatt Hotel in the evening. Taking to Twitter, Chaturvedi gave a figurative breakdown of those who were not present but are part of the Sena-NCP-Congress alliance. She also mentioned the reason for the absence of four MLAs from the unprecedented address given by the party heads of the three parties sitting beside each other. The so-called 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' claims to have 162 MLAs as part of their coalition, way ahead of the majority mark of 145 required in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

Those interested in head count/ exact numbers, here goes:

Total 158 present at Hyatt meeting today

NCP: Zirval ji just reached, Dharmarao Atram ji is in the hospital unwell but in touch

Cong: Prithviraj Chavan ji in Delhi, Sunil Kedar ji in Nagpur for ZP elections #WeAre162 — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) November 25, 2019

Maha Vikas Aghadi's show of strength

The NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena on Monday demonstrated a massive show of strength at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai. In the meeting, all leaders and MLAs of NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress took an oath in the presence of media. Administering the oath, NCP leader Jitendra Awhad urged the leaders to stand up and pledge to be with the alliance. Earlier, in the show of strength, Congress Ashok Chavan and Balasaheb Thorat, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, assured that they have the support of 162 MLAs and that their Maha Vikas Aghadi will work together against the motives of BJP.

In the oath, the leaders said: "I swear that under the leadership of Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray & Sonia Gandhi, I will be honest to my party. I won't get lured by anything. I will not do anything which will benefit BJP."

