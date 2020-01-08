Ahmedabad: Protests, Allegations And Counter Allegations After NSUI Attack On Tuesday

After the gruesome violence that had broken out between Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and National Student Union of India (NSUI) in the Paldi area of Ahmedabad, a war of words and protests broke out between ABVP, NSUI, Gujarat Congress and BJP as well.

In an attempt to organise a massive dharna, several Congress leaders including Amit Chavda himself came out on the streets to condemn and protest against the violence that had broken out on Tuesday morning. Several members of Congress also claimed that they will march to the collector's office to submit a memorandum.

WATCH | Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani Inaugurates International Kite Festival 2020 In Ahmedabad

The Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Amit Chavda also stated that they consider the state police to also be a part of the bigger political conspiracy. "The Gujarat police were just standing there and enabling the ABVP goons to hurt our NSUI members and students. What stopped them from carrying out their duties? We were peacefully protesting a few meters away from the ABVP office. How is that undemocratic? The ABVP goons want to start a trend of violence but we want to remind them that we are in Gandhi's Gujarat," said Amit Chavda while speaking to the media at the site of the dharna.

READ | Ahmedabad: 10 Injured In Violent Clash Between ABVP And NSUI Members

ABVP's 'Yagna' for Congress mental well being

In response to this dharna, ABVP members in Ahmedabad also carried out a 'yagna' to 'pray for congress mental well being'. "We are organising this yagna for peace but above all for the well-being of Congress party so that they get 'sadbuddhi' about what they are doing. They only came to our offices, started the violence, but are playing the victim and they are sitting on dharnas. We hope that they get better soon," said Kush Pandya, Joint Secretary, ABVP Gujarat.

READ | 81 Detained In Ahmedabad As They Gather For Anti-CAA Protest

The Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani, who had been absent from the protest in Ahmedabad, also claimed that they will be going to the Governor and speaking with him about the frequent attacks between NSUI and ABVP and to carry out a proper investigation into the entire matter.

In another issue, NSUI has also claimed that the Police is refusing to register an FIR against the real culprits of ABVP and several leaders who had been present there at the scene of violence. Nikhil Savani, the General Secretary of NSUI and a close aide of Hardik Patel, (who suffered a severe head injury in the altercation) tweeted and stated that there is heavy deployment of police force outside the hospital and that there are police officers refusing to register an FIR against some of the main perpetrators of violence. He stated that he himself 'will go to the Police Commissioner's office and sit on a dharna in this unhealthy condition'. He also claimed that the police had been pressurising him to take back the name of BJP Youth President Rutvij Patel.

READ | Ahmedabad Mothers Donate 90 Litres Of Breast Milk To Save Pre-mature Babies

BJP, on the other hand, stated that there is only politics that NSUI and GPCC are playing. "There is only politics in this and political opportunities that the opposition is seeking. The history dictates that Congress has always been the one to instigate and perpetrate violence," said Jitu Vaghani, BJP state Chief.