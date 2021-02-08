'Proud To Be Andolan Jeevis': SKM Rebuts PM Modi On 'FDI' Approach, Doubts MSP Guarantee

On Monday, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha claimed that PM Modi had insulted farmers during his reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in Rajya Sabha. The SKM is an umbrella body of several farm organizations protesting at the Delhi borders seeking the repeal of the three agrarian laws passed by Parliament. Maintaining that agitations helped India achieve Independence, the farm unions asserted that they are proud to be 'andolan jeevis'. Describing 'andolan jeevis' as protesters who join every agitation, the PM stressed the need to protect India from such parasites.

Claiming that BJP is "scared" of public movements, the SKM blamed the Centre's "adamant attitude" for giving impetus to the protests against the three farm laws. Dubbing PM Modi's assurance that the Minimum Support Price system will continue as a "meaningless statement", it maintained that farmers will benefit in reality only if there is a legal guarantee of MSP for all crops. Moreover, it faulted the PM's 'Foreign Destructive Ideology' approach and affirmed belief in "constructive democratic processes" that uphold basic human rights anywhere in the world.

In a statement, the SKM also alleged that the Centre was set to introduce the Electricity Amendment Bill despite assuring the farm unions of withdrawing the draft bill. At present, the Supreme Court has stayed the implementation of the three farm laws and formed a committee to resolve the impasse between the protesters and the Centre. Earlier in the day, PM Modi again invited the farm unions for talks.

What are the farm laws?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

