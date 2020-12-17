PSLV-C50 Launch: Proud Netizens Thank ISRO For 'making India Proud'

Quick links:
As ISRO on December 17 successfully launched the communication satellite CMS-01 onboard the PSLV-C50, several internet users congratulated the Indian space agency. The new CMS-01 satellite, which was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SHAR), Sriharikota, will replace the current GSAT-12 in orbit, which was launched in 2011. Marking ISRO's second launch this year, the PSLV will put in orbit India's 42nd communications satellite, which is expected to provide coverage over the entire country in cases of disaster management and satellite internet connection.
Following the launch, internet users flooded Twitter with congratulatory posts. While one user wrote, “Congratulations @isro team for this great achievement that too during the pandemic. Once again #ISRO scientists making us feel proud,” another added, “Always shine like the sun. We will always be proud of you. congratulations! Jai hind”. "The whole country believes in isro...one day we will become space giant,” wrote third. “Congrats Team ISRO for successfully placing CMS01 into orbit,” added fourth.
Congratulations ISRO for the successful launch of #PSLVC50 and successful injection of #CMS01 into orbit.— Bhupendra Chiral (@BhupendraChiral) December 17, 2020
Proud of you @isro ❤ like always.@isro. https://t.co/M7OyRV0YM6
Many many congratulations team @isro 😊💐💐💐🇮🇳— Krishn Mohana Kumari (@KrishnaaMohana5) December 17, 2020
This Nation is so very proud of you
🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/1KTSH8SsZY
Many many congratulations #ISRO. 👏👏🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳— SUBRATA (Modi & Trump Lover)🇮🇳🇺🇸🇫🇷 (@SUBRATA30016572) December 17, 2020
We are proud of you.
It is a moment of proud for all Indians. You are improving a lot day by day.
🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/60i9cgdvrX
Congratulations to the team! Working non-stop dedicatedly. Genius yet so humble.— Beresponsible (@Beresponsible4) December 17, 2020
Making India proud with the achievements.
READ: ISRO Launches PSLV-C50 Carrying India's 42nd Communication Satellite From Sriharikota
Congratulations to all scientists of ISRO team and Sivan Sir on successfully launch of PSLVC50...— Dilipsinh Jadeja (@DilipsinhJ) December 17, 2020
Proud moment.👍👍💐💐
Congratulations @isro for launching #CMS01 successfully— सनातन Unity (@deserving_the) December 17, 2020
You keep taking our space program to next level every launch
🇮🇳🇮🇳
Yay! A good day for an awesome launch— Pranav Gayatri (@PranavGayatri) December 17, 2020
We couldn't be more prouder n confindent,We all wish all the luck in the world for u 🇮🇳👏💪— Vamshi Stambamkadi (@Vamshi_mAi) December 17, 2020
READ: ISRO Chief Inaugurates Space Situational Awareness Control Centre To Protect Space Assets
Addressing the team at Sriharikota post the launch of the PSLV, ISRO chief K Sivan congratulated the team for the successful launch and lauded the officials involved. Updating the team of ISRO's upcoming missions, Sivan exuded confidence in the organization to 'rise to the occasion' and successfully accomplish the targets.
"At the same time, we have a lot of work at hand to do. There are activities like Chandrayaan 3, Aditya 1 and Gaganyaan - it is going on. We are here to complete the missions at the earliest. Along with that, we have that much-awaited mission GSLV and SLV like the series of missions on hand. I am sure that ISRO, rise to the occasion and will do the needful to meet the demands of our Indian Government," Sivan said.
READ: IITs, IIMs, ISRO Result Of Nehru's Vision: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
READ: HAL Delivers Biggest Ever Cryogenic Propellant Tank To ISRO