Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanaswamy Hospitalized In Chennai

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy was on Monday admitted to Apollo Hospital, Chennai. Details regarding the leader's hospitalization are awaited. In a recent development, Narayanasamy had said on Friday that Puducherry is facing problems because of its unique position of being a union territory with a legislature, and urged the Centre to find a solution soon. "The government of India, whenever it suits them treats us as per their convenience as a state or a union territory. We are neither here nor there. This is our position," he had said. The Congress leader added that the problems being faced by the Puducherry administration are similar to those of Delhi.

Protest against Centre

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy had charged the Centre on Sunday, with booking cases against leaders of opposition parties, jailing them and threatening them through the income tax department and the Enforcement Directorate to gag their voice of protest. He said the Congress would continue its protest against the 'anti-people, unproductive economic and fiscal policies of the Centre.' V Narayanasamy said the leaders and workers of the ruling Congress here had a responsibility to expose the alleged poor functioning of the Narendra Modi-headed central government. "We have already romped home in Puducherry with the massive support of the people in the Lok Sabha polls held in April this year and also in the recent two byelections to the territorial Assembly," he said. Referring to the developments in Maharashtra, Narayanasamy accused the BJP of forming a government thereby adopting 'unconstitutional and unjustified' means which is a great slur on democracy.

"Declare Puducherry as Transgender"

The Chief Minister who is currently hospitalized in Chennai had made this controversial statement while he participated in a workshop under the title "Challenges to India's fiscal federalism" on Friday. "The govt of India, whenever it suits them for central schemes and centrally sponsored schemes, they treat us like a state. For GST, we are a state. When it comes to the implementation of various schemes, we are UT. We get only 30% and they take away all the money. I told them to declare us as transgender. We are not here nor there. This is our position. We want a state rule" said the Puducherry Chief Minister.

(With ANI Inputs)