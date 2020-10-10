Pulwama: Top Lashkar Commander Among Two Killed In Encounter, Arms Seized

Two terrorists, including a top commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.

In a tweet, Kashmir Police Zone said Zahid Nazir Bhat, also known as 'Zahid Tiger', was eliminated which was a "big success" for police and security forces. The encounter started at the Dadoora area of Pulwama and led to the seizure of incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including two AK rifles.

Meanwhile, in a separate encounter, two terrorists were killed by security forces in Kulgam district. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Chingam area of Kulgam district of south Kashmir late Friday night following specific inputs about the presence of terrorists there, a police officer said. He said the search operation turned into an encounter after terrorists fired upon a security forces party, who retaliated. In the exchange of fire, two terrorists were killed, the officer said.

Infiltration curbed to large extent

Earlier in the day, a top Army officer in Srinagar said the situation along the LoC in Kashmir is under control and security forces have been able to stop infiltration to a large extent so far this year. Corps Commander of the Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps, Lt Gen BS Raju, said the number of militants who infiltrated into this side of the Line of Control (LoC) so far this year was less than 30.

“The situation on the LoC is under control. Few ceasefire violations are taking place which Pakistan is using to aid in infiltration, but in those areas too, the situation has been brought under control," Lt Gen Raju said here. "We have been able to stop infiltration to a large extent this year. Last year, about 130 militants had infiltrated, but the number this year is less than 30 which is very less,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a passing-out-cum-attestation parade of 301 youths from the union territory at the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regimental Centre at Rangreth on the outskirts of the city here. The senior Army officer expressed hope that the internal situation in the valley would become better because of less infiltration. He further said anti-militancy operations in the valley were continuing and militants being neutralised by security forces.

(With PTI inputs)

