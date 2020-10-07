Salute To J&K Police Braveheart Mohammad Altaf Who Lost His Life In Ganderbal Attack

Slain Jammu and Kashmir Police Constable Mohammad Altaf played an "instrumental" role in the killing of a terrorist and injuring of another when they fired upon BJP leader in Ganderbal.

On Tuesday evening terrorists opened fire on BJP leader, Ghulam Qadir at Nunar Ganderbal. Qadir escaped unhurt, however, his PSO Altaf suffered critical injuries in the attack.

Inspector-General of Police, Kashmir range, Vijay Kumar said “Altaf Hussain showed an exemplary act of bravery by killing the terrorist who attacked the political worker. He took bullets on the chest, adding that he was immediately shifted to SKIMS Soura where he succumbed to his injuries,”.

" It is a matter of great pride for any force to make sacrifices for the country and the JKP has also come a long way in tackling terrorism, besides maintaining law and order in the erstwhile state. Our thoughts are with his near and dear ones," added Kumar.

“If people of the strife-torn Jammu and Kashmir have paid a heavy price losing their kith and kin to the scourge of terrorism in the past three decades, then the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP), too, has lost good number of its family members, since terrorism erupted in 1990,” added Kumar.

On Wednesday morning, a wreath-laying ceremony was held at the District Police Line in Srinagar after which Altaf’s body was handed over to his family members for last rites.

Altaf was posted as PSO with the BJP leader since July current year.

The 35-year-old constable had joined the service in 2001. Survived by one and half-year-old son, a wife Samina Akhter and 03 brothers, 02 sisters, is the resident of Eidgah Srinagar.

Pertinently, a terrorist who was killed in shoot out has been identified as Shabir (Ahmad) of Jagalnad Awantipora of South Kashmir.

As per JKP, Shabir worked as over ground worker (OGW) and was a close aide of slain Hizb-ul-Mujahideen commander Reyaz Naikoo. He had recently joined active militancy and was sent for target hitting by Hizb in Ganderbal.

