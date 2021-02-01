Pune Airport To Remain Shut For 14 Days From April 26-May 9 For Repair Work

Pune Airport will suspend flight operations for 14 days from April 26 till May 9, 2021. An airport official clarified that the decision has been taken and communicated by the Airforce authorities on Sunday.

The Airport officials said, "As per information received from Indian Air Force (IAF), due to runway resurfacing works, Pune Airport will have no flight operations for 14 days from 26th April 2021 till 09 May 2021."

Repair work started on October 26 last year

The repair work at the airport had started on October 26, 2020, and since then, the work on the runway is still in progress every night between 8 pm and 8 am. Pune commercial airport handles a total of 10,000 passengers', both arrival and departure by commercial airlines every day

Last year, the airport officials had said, “From September 15, the landing distance from the Lohegaon side of the runway will be reduced to around 2,133m. Work on the runway’s Wagholi end (runway 28), will be completed by next October. All airlines have been informed and they will make changes and adjustments, accordingly."

