Pune Police's Tweet On 'Art And Artist' Meme Trend Leaves Netizens In Splits

General News

Pune Police has yet again created a stir on Twitter as they uploaded a hilarious meme following the 'art and artist' trend which has left netizens in splits.

Pune Police

Pune Police has yet again created a stir on Twitter as they recently uploaded a hilarious meme following the 'art and artist' trend. The new trending meme is designed using two different and unrelated pictures and above one image the word 'art' is written on the top and the other image is tittles as 'artist'. The department in another tweet also explained that Pune Police is a creation which is never complete without the citizens. 

READ: 'Can I Get Her Number' Asks Twitter User, Pune Police's Witty Reply Wins Internet

The tweet soon went viral and many internet users dropped comments and called them the 'best'. Several netizens also joined the trend and made similar memes. 

READ: Jawaani Jaaneman: Maharashtra & Pune Police Join The Hilarious Meme Bandwagon

Pune Police wins hearts

Pune Police's reply to a man who 'creepily' asked for the number of a woman on Twitter had taken the internet by storm. Nidhi Joshi had asked for the number of Dhanori police station on January 11 and Pune Police had immediately responded to her. However, another Twitter user named 'Chiklu' replied to the same tweet and asked for the lady's number. Within a few hours, the police replied to the man saying they are currently 'more interested' in Chiklu's number to understand his 'interest' in lady's phone number. Furthermore, the official also suggested the man message the lady directly as the police 'respects privacy'. 

READ: Bhima-Koregaon Case: FBI To Assist Pune Police To Crack Varavara Rao's Hard Disk

READ: Pune Police Issues Notice To 163, Prohibiting From Bhima-Koregaon Ahead Of Anniversary

