Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Seeks Centre's Nod To Allow Sale Of Liquor In 'phased Manner'

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has sought Centre's nod to allow the sale of liquor in the state amid the extended lockdown. Singh attributed the move to increase state revenue by mopping up VAT and Excise revenue. The Chief Minister has, however, sought to permission to allow liquor sale in a 'phased manner.'

This comes as the Ministry of Home Affairs enforced a strict ban on the sale of liquor, gutka, tobacco etc under the updated guidelines that came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an extension of the lockdown till May 3. The MHA reasoned that sale of non-essential commodities during the lockdown might result in its violation. The ministry has also instructed states to ensure strict implementation of lockdown to battle Coronavirus effectively.

Earlier on Monday, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope had stated that liquor shops can be open if proper 'social distancing' is maintained. During his Facebook live session on Monday, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said, "If social distancing is properly maintained, then I don't think there should be a ban."

Punjab seeks Rs 3,000 Cr interim compensation

The Punjab government has also sought from the Centre an interim compensation of Rs 3,000 crore for the month of April in view of "alarming resource gap" and also demanded permission for sale of liquor to mobilise excise revenue.

Pointing to the alarming resource gap between the state's anticipated receipts and committed expenditure, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday demanded interim compensation to the tune of Rs 3,000 crore for the month of April on account of the COVID-19 national disaster, said a government statement.

In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the chief minister also asked for expediting the release of the state's GST arrears of Rs 4,400 crore for the last four months, to help overcome resource constraint.

