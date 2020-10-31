SAD's Sukhbir Singh Badal Write To PM Modi, Requests 'easy Access To Kartarpur Corridor'

In a letter dated October 30, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal appealed to PM Modi to direct Lands Port Authority of India (LPAI) to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor which was closed in March amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Badal urged the PM to take the step, ahead of the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev which is on November 30. The SAD leader further requested Narendra Modi to allow the pilgrims who do not have a passport or are unable to obtain visas, to be permitted to travel 'visa-free'.

"Sikhs across the world wish to pay their obeisance at Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur in Pakistan as well as visit the hallowed area where Guru Sahib made a living practising agriculture for eighteen years," read the letter written by the SAD leader. "There is an overwhelming sentiment in the Sikh community that the Kartarpur corridor should be reopened at the earliest. I request directions in this regard be given to the Lands Port Authority of India (LPAI). The Pakistan government had opened the corridor for travel and permission for the same was only awaited from the Indian government," it further read.

"Easy Access"

Taking to Twitter, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal shared the letter written to PM Modi. Tagging PM Modi in the tweet, Badal stated that he has requested the Prime Minister to 'honour Sikh sentiment & intervene'. According to the letter tweeted by SAD's Sukhbir Singh Badal, he had sought 'easy access' while 'enforcing health protocols' ahead of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

"A huge number of Sikh devotees wish to travel to Pakistan on the eve of the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Sahib. These devotees should also be allowed visa-free pilgrimage to ensure those who do not possess visas can access the corridor also. I would be grateful if you could intervene in this matter considering that restrictions on paying obeisance at places of worship have been relaxed across the country. This will also be in keeping with the wishes of the Sikh 'sangat'," SAD's Sukhbir Singh Badal further added in his letter.

Have requested PM @narendramodi Ji to honour Sikh sentiment & intervene to reopen the corridor for Sikhs wishing to visit Sri #KartarpurSahib in #Pakistan on the 551st parkash purb of Sri GuruNanakDevJi. Have also requested visa free pilgrimage for those who don't have passports. pic.twitter.com/epZGFhXsi4 — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) October 30, 2020

(With inputs from PTI)