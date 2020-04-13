Punjab CM Speaks To ASI Harjeet Singh After Surgery,assures Strict Action Against Culprits

On Monday, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh spoke to Assistant Sub Inspector Harjeet Singh and wished him a speedy recovery just a day after he underwent a seven-and-half-hour long surgery to re-implant his left hand. The Punjab CM inquired about his well-being and also extended his full support after he was attacked by some lockdown violators on Sunday.

The Chief Minister expressed happiness at the successful plastic surgery conducted on ASI Singh by doctors at PGI Chandigarh and expressed confidence that he would emerge out of this unfortunate incident healthy and cured. Captain Amarinder Singh also recalled a similar experience of his associate to motivate Harjeet Singh and stated that the entire state was proud of him. CM Singh also promised the ASI of the strictest action against those involved in the brutal attack on the police personnel on Sunday.

The shocking attack on police

On Sunday, Some Nihang Sikhs travelling in a vehicle were denied entry into the Patiala vegetable market by the Mandi board officials at 6.15 am. They not only refused to show the curfew pass, but also crashed the vehicle against the barricades put up there. Subsequently, they attacked the police personnel on duty. While ASI Harjeet Singh's hand was chopped off, the Station House Officer sustained an injury on his elbow and another official on his arm. Meanwhile, Harjeet Singh was first rushed to the Rajindra Hospital after which he was referred to PGI Hospital in Chandigarh.

Later, the authorities arrested as many as nine people wearing the robes of Nihang Sikhs from a Gurudwara in Balbera village in connection with this horrific crime. Several sharp objects, automatic weapons, petrol bombs and Rs.35 lakh were recovered from the Gurudwara. The arrests were conducted under the supervision of IG Patiala Zone Jatinder Singh Aulakh. Leading politicians cutting across party lines such as Parkash Singh Badal, Sukhbir Badal, Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Preneet Kaur strongly condemned this barbaric attack.

Image Credits: PTI