Punjab Excise Department Issues Guidelines For Home Delivery Of Liquor; Details Here

Punjab's Excise Department on Tuesday released fresh guidelines for home delivery of liquor in a bid to ensure that social distancing norms are not violated amid curfew and Coronavirus lockdown. The state has allowed the reopening of liquor shops from Thursday with a provision of home delivery in an order on Tuesday.

The stores would be allowed to open only during the curfew relaxation hours — from 9 am to 1 pm. There will be home delivery of liquor from 1 pm to 6 pm after the shops are closed. Only two persons will be allowed to conduct home delivery and will have to carry an official pass throughout the ride. One household will not receive more than two litres of liquor. Home delivery will be allowed in official vehicles, which will be authorised by the department.

Social distancing at stores

On opening liquor shops, the department has also issued guidelines to ensure social distancing is observed at liquor shops. Not more than five persons will gather outside any shop, which will have marks outside that will point people where to stand at a safe distance. Sanitizers will have to be put for use in the liquor store by owners.

The liquor stores will be opened only when the curfew is relaxed by the district administrations. The state government may also change its guidelines from time to time. During curfew and lockdown, 50% of shops are being opened under Odd-Even and other formulas in every district from 9 am to 1 pm daily.

Punjab was the first state to seek permission from the Centre for the reopening of liquor stores to shore up revenue collections. The Centre had initially rejected the proposal but later allowed the states to sell liquor as more CMs demanded similar relaxations. Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh has cleared the file regarding this decision of the government.

