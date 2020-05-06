'Migrants Shouldn't Leave Punjab As It Is Their Home Now', Says Sunil Jakhar

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Sunil Jakhar on Tuesday suggested that migrants should not return to their native places as Punjab has become their homeland now. He stated that despite making valuable contributions to the State’s economy, thousands of migrant workers were going back to their hometowns.

Jakhar said that the Union Government should provide financial assistance to these workers until the industrial units began operating in Punjab.

"The Union Government knows well that once these workers go back, it would be difficult to resume work in the factories after situation normalises with the lifting of lockdown," he added.

The Congress leader also stated that if the Centre fails to reach out to the migrant workers, it may be considered as a step-motherly treatment of the BJP Government towards Punjab. The PPCC chief further said that it was unfortunate that the Union Government was not ready to allow them free train travel facility.

"We hope that the migrant workers who are leaving today will return as soon as the situation improves and continue their support for the progress of the State," Sunil Jakhar added.

Punjab to bear the cost of migrant workers' travel

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday said his government will foot the bill for migrant workers’ homeward journey. The decision was taken after the central leadership of the Congress on Monday said its state units will bear the cost of the rail travel of migrant workers stranded in parts of India due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi had announced that the party has decided to bear the cost for the rail travel of every needy worker and migrant labourer and shall take necessary steps in this regard.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister had sought Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s intervention for the homeward journey of over six lakh migrant workers stuck in the state due to the coronavirus lockdown, saying they were eager to go home. In a letter to the Union minister, the chief minister urged to arrange special trains for the next 10-15 days, a release said.

