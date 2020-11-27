Punjab Farmer On Way To Join Protest In Delhi Killed In Accident, Two Others Injured

En route to join the protest in Delhi against the Farm Laws implemented, a 40-year-old farmer from Punjab was killed in an accident on Friday. The accident took place in Haryana's Bhiwani district when the tractor in which farmers were travelling was hit by a truck. The accident also injured two others. The Haryana Police has registered a case against the truck driver.

"In this accident, Tanna Singh, a farmer from Mansa in Punjab, died on the spot while two others were injured. The police immediately rushed the injured to the Bhiwani Civil Hospital for treatment," PTI quoted Haryana Police spokesperson.

"After getting a complaint in this regard, a case has been registered against the truck driver under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigation is underway," he added.

Farmers' protest intensifies

Meanwhile, thousands of farmers continue to march towards Delhi after Centre's permission allowing a demonstration at the Nirankari Samagam Ground. After bearing water cannons and tear gas shells on Thursday, farmers clashed with the police at Shambhu, Tikri, Singhu checkpoints, on Friday. Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police had enhanced the deployment of security personnel, stationed sand-laden trucks and used barbed wire for fencing at the Singhu and Tikri border points (Delhi-Haryana border). Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava appealed to the farmers to maintain law and order and demonstrate peacefully.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has opened doors for another round of talks on December 3 with the protesting farmers. The Union Minister's invite comes as thousands of farmers from Haryana, Punjab and neighbouring states march towards the national capital to stage a demonstration at the Nirankari Samagam Ground. Tomar has also appealed the farmers to call off the agitation in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the winter season. Farmers' union had earlier met with the Centre at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on November 13 to discuss the contentious farm laws, which failed to achieve any breakthrough.

