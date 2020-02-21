Punjab Govt Makes Use Of Gurmukhi Script For Signboards, Road Milestones Mandatory

In an attempt to promote the Punjabi language, Punjab government on February 21, has made it compulsory for all government and semi-government institutions, boards, and corporations to write all signboards in the Punjabi language in Gurmukhi script. An official statement on Friday stated that the milestones in the state would also be written in the Gurmukhi script.

READ: 'AI-based farming': Punjab students develop device to increase agri produce

The decision was taken by Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Punjab Higher Education, and Language Minister on the occassion of International Mother Language Day. The minister has sent a letter to all the concerned authorities in this regard. Bajwa further said that he has assured the Punjab Vidhan Sabha to implement this decision during the special session held to commemorate the 550th Birth Anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak.

READ: Punjab jails to get live wire fencing, AI-enabled CCTV systems

As per the agency ANI, the statement stated, "The Punjab languages department has issued these orders as per the Punjab State Language Act - 1967 under Section 4. As per the orders, signboards in all the government and semi-government institutions, boards, corporations and road milestones would be written at the top in the Punjabi language in Gurmukhi script and if the need arises to write in any other language it would be written below in smaller font."

The new regulations, however, will not apply to the national highways and various central government departments.

READ: International Mother Language Day 2020: A day to celebrate linguistic & cultural diversity

The Secretary of Higher Education and Languages department, Rahul Bhandari, has sent letters to all the state departments, Divisional Commissioners, District Session Judges, Secretary Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Registrar of Punjab and Haryana High Court, Chairmans of Boards and Corporations of all semi-government organisations.

The Languages Department has written to the labour department to issue a separate notification in this regard, which is expected to be issued soon.

READ: Punjab Assembly pays tributes to authors Dalip Kaur Tiwana, Jaswant Singh Kanwal

READ: Govt will compensate farmers for setting up power towers, says Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Image Credits: ANI