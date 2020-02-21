International Mother Language Day 2020: A Day To Celebrate Linguistic & Cultural Diversity

International Mother Language Day was an initiative of Bangladesh and since 2000 it has been observed throughout the world on February 21. The day is celebrated in a bid to promote linguistic and cultural diversity and multilingualism as it is believed that languages are the most powerful instruments of preserving and developing tangible and intangible heritage. The day was approved at the 1999 UNSECO General Conference and according to the official UN website, the organisation believes in the importance of cultural and linguistic diversity for sustainable societies.

On the occasion of International Mother Language Day, Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO, in a statement said, “By bringing their speakers closer together, by allowing them to flourish in a shared context, mother tongues generate social inclusion, innovation and imagination. They also breathe life into cultural diversity and serve as instruments of peace”.

This year, as the world celebrates the 20th International Mother Language Day, UNESCO has also chosen the theme “languages without borders to draw attention to the way in which all languages, including mother tongues, contribute to intercultural dialogue and peace.”

Encouragement of linguistic diversity

According to the UN, the multilingual and multicultural societies exist through their languages which transmit and preserve traditional knowledge and cultures in a sustainable way. However, UN also reported that at least 43 per cent of the estimated 6000 languages spoken in the world are endangered and only a few hundred languages have genuinely been given a place in education systems and the public domain. Nevertheless, this day is celebrated to encourage linguistic diversity and multilingual education.

Furthermore, it is also celebrated to develop fuller awareness of linguistic and cultural traditions throughout the world and to inspire solidarity based on understanding, tolerance and dialogue. UN also noted that progress is being made in mother tongue-based multilingual education with a growing understanding of its importance. Azoulay also believes that bilingual or multilingual education based on students' mother tongue not only encourages learning but also contributes to understanding and dialogue among peoples.

