Narendra Singh Tomar: 'Stop Misleading Farmers For Vested Interests, They Know Everything'

Witnessing the protest led by the opposition against the farm bills, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that these farm bills will help to lessen the distance between the trader and farmers. Tomar slammed the politicians saying that 'Framers know about their rights and understand everything'. When farmers will not go to mandis to sell the product, the traders will visit farmer's village to purchase the produce and they will also develop a cordial relationship with the farmers, he added.

"If a trader will visit village farmers of that village will assemble at one place to sell their produce. The trader will fix the rate of purchase after discussing with farmers. The trader will purchase the product and will take that away in a truck. Farmers will not be needed to go anywhere to sell his produce," said Tomar.

Narendra Singh Tomar: "Congress leadership has become stunted"

Elaborating further, Tomar said that these reform farm bills will help farmers save money, which they used to spend on logistics. The new act will also exempt farmers from selling their produce at a fixed rate decided by the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC). Now the farmers will be able to sell their produce anywhere as per their will and they will also be exempted from paying tax to the state or central government as the trade will take place outside mandis.

As the opposition MPs continue to protest against these agricultural bills, the Union Minister said that Congress leadership has become stunted and the leaders are trying to mislead the farmers for their own vested interest. They do not understand agriculture, he added. Tomar launched a strong attack on Congress and said that its leadership is in hands of those who are not heard by people.

Main samajhta hun ki Congress natritav bauna ho gaya hai (I feel Congress leadership has become stunted)," Narendra Tomar said.

Tomar urged the opposition to let justice be finally delivered to farmers."Please let them be free," he said. Tomar also said that the controversy being created is purely political in nature and also slammed the behaviour of the Opposition leaders inside the Rajya Sabha. Hailing the Modi government's decision of passing the bill, he said, "Congress kept them devoid of these rights. So if Narendra Modi wants to give them this right today and the transactions can happen without tax, what problems can anyone have, what will the Select Committee do?" he asked.

