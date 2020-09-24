Diljit Dosanjh Shows His Support For Farmers Protesting Against Agriculture Bills

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh never shies away from expressing his mind on social media about various social issues. He recently took to his Instagram handle to show his support to farmers in their protest against the farm bills. Here is what he had to say about the farm bills.

Diljit Dosanjh supports farmers in their protest against farm bills

Diljit Dosanjh took to his official Instagram account and posted a message in Punjabi for the farmer community. In his message, Diljit Dosanjh said that we all stand with the farmers' community. Every single person from all age groups of Punjab is supporting the farmers, he added. Diljit Dosanjh also advised that those who are saying that the farm bills are right and it is correct to get the bill passed should at least try and talk with the farmers. Here is a look at Diljit Dosanjh’s Instagram post.

Diljit Dosanjh’s Instagram

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh Shares 'special Soup Recipe' With A 'secret Ingredient'; Watch Video

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh Starrer 'Disco Singh' Is A Remake Of The Govinda Starrer 'Do Knot Disturb'?

Netizens react to Diljit Dosanjh's Instagram post

As soon as he shared the post on his Instagram, the comments section of the post was flooded with support from netizens and fans from across the world for Diljit Dosanjh’s stand. He further raised his support said people from UP are also with you. Several netizens commented with slogans like “Kissan Bachao Punjab Bachao” while others commented with hashtags like #supportfarmers. Here is a look at some of the reactions on Diljit Dosanjh’s Instagram post.

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh Picked His Costumes & Ironed Clothes While Shooting In USA, Read More

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh's Most Motivational Captions That His Fans Must Check Out

Farm Bills

According to a report by PTI, The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, were passed by both the Houses of Parliament. Protests against the bill by opposition parties and farmer outfits have been going on in the country.

Promo Image Credits: Diljit Dosanjh's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.