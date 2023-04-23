India News LIVE: Crucial Nitish-Mamata Meeting In Kolkata On April 24; Date Preponed

Quick links:

Ahead of next year’s Lok Sabha elections, Trinamool Congress supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to meet her Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar on Tuesday, April 23. The date notably has beeen preponed.
#UPDATE | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's meeting with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has been preponed. He will be meeting her tomorrow in Kolkata. https://t.co/s05my3WwwH— ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2023
A four-member committee has been constituted to investigate the accident on Pune-Bengaluru Highway on April 23, the Pune DC revealed per ANI. The committee will submit its report within seven days. The collision between a bus and a truck killed four and injured 22.
Maharashtra | 4-member probe committee to find the reason behind the accident has been constituted; to file a report within 7 days: Pune district collector— ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2023
A broken Pakistani drone was found in farmer's fields while crop harvesting in Dera Baba Nanak village, a border town of Gurdaspur, the BSF informed. A search operation is underway, per ANI.
Gurdaspur, Punjab | A broken Pakistani drone was found in farmer's fields while crop harvesting in Dera Baba Nanak village, a border town of Gurdaspur. A search operation is underway: BSF pic.twitter.com/pBC1QBbmJV— ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2023
A male Cheetah named Uday brought from South Africa has died during treatment after falling ill at Kuno National Park. Reason for death is yet to be ascertained, MP Chief Conservator of Forest JS Chauhan announced in a press note per ANI. This is the second such incident after another a female Namibian Cheetah Sasha died of kidney ailments in March.
Madhya Pradesh | Another Cheetah, Uday, who was brought from South Africa, has died during treatment after falling ill at Kuno National Park. Reason for death is yet to be ascertained: MP Chief Conservator of Forest JS Chauhan pic.twitter.com/2IHPMCji2L— ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2023
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar will meet Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow on April 23. The Bihar CM is also scheduled to meet his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on April 25.
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to tomorrow meet Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.— ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2023
(File Pics) pic.twitter.com/mnb80A62CF
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in an official release said that the Centre is making all efforts to evacuate Indians stuck in Sudan which is experiencing a civil war. The MEA said that two C-130J planes of IAF are on standby in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah.
Situation in Sudan— Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) April 23, 2023
Press Release ➡️ https://t.co/0qLd7zcQLG pic.twitter.com/T9ITIEeYqV
"To divert people's attention they made TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samithi) to BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi). CM KCR should know that it's his end in Telangana and he is talking about becoming PM of India," Union Home Minister Amit Shah said at 'Sankalp Sabha' in Hyderabad's Chevella on April 23.
#WATCH | Rangareddy: To divert people's attention they made TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samithi) to BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi). CM KCR should know that it's his end in Telangana, & he is talking about becoming PM of India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah at 'Sankalp Sabha' at Chevella pic.twitter.com/bqdtYGlUPx— ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2023
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is scheduled to visit Kolkata to meet West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Nabanna at 2 pm on April 25, ANI reported.
The Bar Council of India (BCI), on Sunday, passed a resolution opposing the grant of legal recognition to same-sex marriages. Currently, the hearing is underway in the Supreme Court regarding the legalisation of same-sex marriage in India. "Considering the socio-religious structure of the country, we thought it (same-sex marriage) is against our culture. Such decisions would not be taken by courts. Such moves must come from process of legislation," Manan Kumar Mishra, Advocate and Chairman of BCI said.
Delhi | Considering the socio-religious structure of the country, we thought it (same-sex marriage) is against our culture. Such decisions would not be taken by courts. Such moves must come from process of legislation: Manan Kumar Mishra, Advocate & Chairman, Bar Council of India pic.twitter.com/CJk5rN4yk4— ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2023
"We have been waiting for 2.5-3 months. There was a committee established but what report it submitted, we have not been informed. The federation is functioning normally, so none of our demands were met," wrestler Sakshi Malikkh told Republic TV. "Now even the public has started saying that 'your complaint was false that is why it happened. But what would we get by lying. We are fighting for the truth so that the future of wrestling is in safe hands," she added.
"Two days ago, seven women have filed complaints, one of whom is a minor and they are not filing an FIR, its about to be 48 hours now," Malikkh further revealed. The wrestlers are protesting at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who was accused of sexual harassment by female athletes. Singh resigned as WFI head after the allegations but no action has been taken against him, the wrestlers allege.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah landed in Telangana on April 23 to address the Vijay Sankalp Sabha in Hyderabad's Chevella.
Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri @AmitShah Ji has reached Hyderabad to address the Vijay Sankalp Sabha in Chevella.#ChevellaWelcomesAmitShah pic.twitter.com/NsAv1mnBq7— Office of Amit Shah (@AmitShahOffice) April 23, 2023
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led the 'Jana Samparka' rally in Karnataka's Vijaypura on April 23. He will also address the crowd there.
#WATCH | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi holds a roadshow in Vijayapura, Karnataka.#KarnatakaAssemblyElection2023 pic.twitter.com/sptYDmfxb3— ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2023
A huge crowd showed up to the rally carried out by Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on April 23 ahead of the Karnataka elections scheduled for May 10. "Corruption is an integral part of Congress. The Congressmen, who have looted thousands of crores in Karnataka, including the irrigation scam, SC-ST students' bed-pillow scam, are doing the work of dividing the caste by creating animosity between the castes," Bommai said at the rally.
#WATCH | Karnataka CM and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai holds a roadshow in Tumkur.#KarnatakaElection2023 pic.twitter.com/sESJXMwlEj— ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2023
ಭ್ರಷ್ಟಾಚಾರ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ನ ಅವಿಭಾಜ್ಯ ಅಂಗ. ನೀರಾವರಿ ಹಗರಣ, ಎಸ್ಸಿ- ಎಸ್ಟಿ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳ ಹಾಸಿಗೆ-ದಿಂಬಿನಲ್ಲೂ ಹಗರಣ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದಲ್ಲಿ ಸಾವಿರಾರು ಕೋಟಿ ಲೂಟಿ ಮಾಡಿರುವ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸಿಗರು, ಜಾತಿ-ಜಾತಿಗಳ ನಡುವೆ ವೈಷಮ್ಯ ಮೂಡಿಸಿ ಜಾತಿ ಒಡೆಯುವ ಕೆಲಸವನ್ನು ಮಾಡುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ.— BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) April 23, 2023
- ಶ್ರೀ @BSBommai #BJPYeBharavase pic.twitter.com/Gg6RIn0v1t
Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik break down while interacting with the media as they protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh.
#WATCH | Delhi: Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik break down while interacting with the media as they protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh pic.twitter.com/OVsWDp2YuA— ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2023
"It's been 3 months, and we haven't got justice, that's why we are protesting again. We demand justice, FIR has not been registered yet. We are grateful that DCW is supporting us," Wrestler Vinesh Phogat on DCW's notice to Delhi Police for reportedly failing to register an FIR in sexual harassment case of women wrestlers.
India's top wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar said, "FIR should be lodged at the earliest. Sexual assault charges are against Brij Bhusan and it has been over 2.5 months. We should be told if something will happen or not...The committee and Sports Ministry are not replying to our calls. We still believe that we will get justice. An athlete puts in years of effort, we hope we are heard."
Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh was brought to Assam's Dibrugarh jail after he was arrested from Punjab's Moga district on April 23.
#WATCH | Assam: Khalistan supporter and 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh who was today arrested by Punjab police, was brought to jail in Dibrugarh. pic.twitter.com/cTGbk6oZjW— ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2023
"Earlier also we have been taking out flag marches. The situation is normal and peaceful. Police is determined to maintain law and order. We are reaching every nook and corner of the city," Gurvinder Singh, SP Bathinda said.
पंजाब: बठिंडा शहर में पुलिस ने फ्लैग मार्च निकाला।— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) April 23, 2023
गुरविंदर सिंह, एसपी बठिंडा ने बताया, "पहले भी हम फ्लैग मार्च निकालते रहे हैं। स्थिति सामान्य और शांतिपूर्ण है। पुलिस कानून व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है। शहर के हर कोने तक हम पहुंच रहे हैं।" pic.twitter.com/u7aloQBoYT
"Several women wrestlers of the country had given a complaint of sexual harassment against the WFI President at Connaught Place Police Station two days ago. One of the complainants is also a minor. Till now the Delhi Police has not registered an FIR in the matter, which is against the law. Have given notice to police, reply to DCW in 48 hours," DCW Chairperson tweeted.
देश की कई महिला Wrestlers ने दो दिन पहले कैनॉट प्लेस पुलिस स्टेशन में WFI अध्यक्ष के ख़िलाफ़ यौन शोषण की शिकायत दी थी। एक शिकायतकर्ता नाबालिग भी है। अब तक दिल्ली पुलिस ने मामले में FIR दर्ज नहीं की, जो क़ानून के ख़िलाफ़ है। पुलिस को नोटिस दिया है, 48 घंटे में DCW को जवाब दे। pic.twitter.com/bvvgHZikCQ— Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) April 23, 2023
Enraged over the rape and murder of a minor girl and the way police appeared to be dragging the dead body of the victim on the road in West Bengal's North Dinajpur, NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo said, "We met with the victim's family members and the villagers. We have considered all their statements and noted them. We will verify all the facts with the police and the doctor."
West Bengal | We met with the victim's family members and the villagers. We have considered all their statements and noted them. We will verify all the facts with the police and the doctor: NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo on the alleged rape and murder of a Dalit girl in Uttar… https://t.co/1CpwRKYBNU pic.twitter.com/lZ8Eu3uwI2— ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2023
Addressing a press briefing, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh released the first statement after Amritpal Singh's arrest. "It had been 35 days. Today Amritpal Singh was arrested. Action will be taken against those who try to disrupt the country's peace and law. We will not disturb any innocent person. We don't do vendetta politics," Bhagwant Mann said. He also appealed to maintain peace and order across the state.
#BREAKING | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann addresses briefing on Amritpal Singh's arrest; appeals to maintain peace and order across the state. #BhagwantMann #AmritpalSingh #WarisPunjabDe #AmritpalDetained--https://t.co/j87KYc9cn8 pic.twitter.com/RRT9B4aIMl— Republic (@republic) April 23, 2023
Alert troops of BSF recovered two packets (packed in a bag), suspected to be heroin, at the Pakistan border in Amritsar Sector.
Rajasthan BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena has come forward to support the family of the tea vendor who allegedly committed suicide earlier this week. Ram Prasad Meena, a resident of Jaipur ended his life after which two people identified as Devendra Sharma and Lalit Sharma were arrested on Saturday. Read Full Story Here
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) officials have predicted that another western disturbance will arrive on Sunday and will keep the temperatures below 40 degrees Celsius threshold. The month of April is likely to end on a cooler note than usual, similar to what happened last month. Read Full Story Here
Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi ( Narela, Bawana, Alipur, Burari, Kanjhawala, Rohini, Badili, Model Town, Azadpur, Pitampura, Delhi University, Mundaka, Pashchim Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, Rajauri Garden,— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 22, 2023
"Amritpal Singh came to the Rodewal Gurudwara on Saturday night. He himself informed the police about his presence and that he will surrender this morning at 7 AM," claimed Singh Sahib Giani Jasbir Singh Rode of Rodewal Gurudwara in Punjab's Moga, while narrating the sequence of events leading up to the arrest of Waris Punjab De's chief. Read Full Story Here
The Supreme Court's five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud postponed hearing petitions seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriages in India. According to sources, the bench will not be hearing various petitions for same-sex marriage on Monday due to the indisposition of two judges of the five-judge Constitution Bench who have been reportedly diagnosed with COVID-19. Read Full Story Here
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday, April 23 said, "Few countries, after growing, try to exert their power. Earlier Russia was doing this then the US took over. Now China has come, it seems China will overtake America now. Because of this America and China are fighting making Ukraine a pawn."
#WATCH | RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat says, "... Few countries, after growing, try to exert their power. Earlier Russia was doing this then the US took over. Now China has come, it seems China will overtake America now. Because of this America and China are fighting making Ukraine a… pic.twitter.com/kBPiBDOGWo— ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2023
Days after Angkita Dutta filed a harassment complaint, Assam police reached the residence of the Indian Youth Congress' chief Srinivas BV.
Assam police registered a case on Saturday based on the complaint filed by Angkita Dutta, former President of Assam Youth Congress against Indian Youth Congress President Srinivas BV. In her complaint, Angkita alleged Srinivas BV of “harassing” and “discriminating” against her for the past 6 months.
#BREAKING | Assam police arrive at Indian Youth Congress' chief Srinivas BV's residence after Angkita Dutta filed harassment complaint #Congress #Assam #AngkitaDutta-- https://t.co/j87KYc9KcG pic.twitter.com/NNX4d2hlWZ— Republic (@republic) April 23, 2023
According to sources, mafia don Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf's killers' custody remand will end on Sunday. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Uttar Pradesh Police needs to find answers before 5 pm today. There's a possibility of custody remand being extended. All three shooters will be reportedly lodged in different cells of the jail.
Amid a spate of COVID-19 cases, four Supreme Court judges have come in contact with the virus, while one has recently recovered. As per sources in the Supreme Court, Justices Aniruddha Bose, S Ravindra Bhat, JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra are currently down with coronavirus while Justice Surya Kant just recovered a week ago. Notably, Justice Bhat was till Thursday sitting as part of the five-judge Constitution Bench hearing the same-sex marriage case physically in the top Court.