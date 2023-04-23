India News LIVE: Crucial Nitish-Mamata Meeting In Kolkata On April 24; Date Preponed

"We have been waiting for 2.5-3 months. There was a committee established but what report it submitted, we have not been informed. The federation is functioning normally, so none of our demands were met," wrestler Sakshi Malikkh told Republic TV. "Now even the public has started saying that 'your complaint was false that is why it happened. But what would we get by lying. We are fighting for the truth so that the future of wrestling is in safe hands," she added.

"Two days ago, seven women have filed complaints, one of whom is a minor and they are not filing an FIR, its about to be 48 hours now," Malikkh further revealed. The wrestlers are protesting at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who was accused of sexual harassment by female athletes. Singh resigned as WFI head after the allegations but no action has been taken against him, the wrestlers allege.