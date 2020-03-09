Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak, Health Experts Advise Skipping Holi

Amidst the outbreak of Coronavirus nationwide, health experts have advised people against mass gathering for celebrating Holi to restrict the spread of the deadly virus.

The Director of AIIMS, Dr Randeep Guleria has advocated to not play Holi to keep away from a viral respiratory infection.

As per the news agency, Dr Guleria informed, "Practising all possible hand hygiene habits is the best way to keep ourselves safe. People should use N-95 masks to safeguard themselves from COVID-19."

A senior Respiratory Physician and Chest Specialist, Dr Ashish Jaiswal said, "Most respiratory viruses spread through droplet infection a COVID-19 is no exception. In droplet infection, a healthy person gets infected when he comes in contact with the droplets of moisture expelled through cough and sneeze of an affected person."

No Holi this year?

Dr Jaiswal advised that it is important to stay at least six feet away from a person who is coughing or sneezing to keep oneself safe from the droplet infections and also advised not to play Holi this year.

No Panic

Dr Raman Kumar, President of the Academy of Family Physicians of India admonished, "There is no need to panic about COVID-19. Most patients recover with timely intervention. If you have any symptoms you should seek medical advice immediately."

The Physician further added that the fear around the virus is because of its rapid spread. He also suggested that Holi celebrations could spread the infection if any person with viral respiratory illness joins the celebrations."

The doctors also expressed their concerns over the use of chemical colors which causes allergies and irritation to the skin.

While one of the doctor Dr Vidushi Jain said, "In Holi, we put colors on each other to spread the message of brotherhood. This year, COVID-19 scare is so much that as a precautionary measure one should refrain from unnecessary touch."

Coronavirus Outbreak:

With three more people testing positive for the virus, each from Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Delhi, the total number of confirmed cases in India reached 43 as per the Ministry of Health.

