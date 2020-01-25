Republic Day: 1040 Police Personnel To Be Honoured With Gallantry Awards

On the occasion of Republic day celebration a total of 1040 police personnel will be conferred with President's police medal of gallantry award for their bravery and distinguished service in protecting the mankind.

Highest number of medals for J & K Police

This year the maximum number of the gallantary honours will be bestowed on the Jammu and Kashmir Police with 108 medals followed by the Central Reserve Police Force with 76 medals.

READ | Security tightened ahead of Republic Day Celebration in Ludhiana

President's Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG) the highest police medal for valour for will be given to four police personnel. Three from Jammu and Kashmir Police and one from CRPF will receive the highest honour of PPMG. Both the forces are engaged in counter terror operations in newly-created union territory.

Abdul Jabbar (IPS), Gh. Hassan Sheikh (Deputy Superintendent of Police) and Asif Iqbal Qureshi (Constable) from Jammu and Kashmir and Late Constable Utpal Rabha (Posthumous) will receive the highest police gallantry award for their valour during counter terror operations.

READ | Bengalaru beefs up security ahead of Republic Day celebrations

286 police personnel receives 2nd highest honour

The second highest honour for valour - Police Medal for Gallantry, will be given to 286 police personnel. Out of 286 police personnel, 105 police personnel are from Jammu and Kashmir Police and rest 75 police personnels are from CRPF who will receive the medals.Jharkhand Police has been given 33, Odisha police 13, Delhi Police 12, Maharashtra Police 10, Chhattisgarh eight and Bihar Police get seven Police Medal for Gallantry.

A total 93 police personnel will receive President''s Police Medal (PPM) for Distinguished Service and maximum are from Intelligence Bureau with eight medals.A total 657 personnel receive Police Medal for Meritorious Service and maximum are from Uttar Pradesh police with 72 awards.

READ | Security tightened across Haryana in view of Republic Day celebrations

As the Jammu and Kashmir Police will be conferred with the highest medals for their bravery the Intelligence agencies and security forces are reviewing arrangements for the upcoming Republic Day function in Jammu and Kashmir on a daily basis. The main Republic Day parade and flag hoisting take place in the Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu city where Governor NN Vohra is scheduled to take the salute. More than 1,000 security men have been deployed to secure the venue. After the final rehearsal of the parade on Saturday, its overall security will be handed over to the army.

(With inputs from agencies)

READ | J&K: Security tightened ahead of Republic Day celebration