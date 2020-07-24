In Massive Boost To IAF Firepower, Rafale Jets To Be Equipped With HAMMER Missile: Sources

Even as the first batch of Rafale jets is set to arrive by July 29, India will further boost their capability by equipping them with HAMMER missiles from France. Designed and manufactured for the French Air Force and Navy, HAMMER (Highly Agile Modular Munition Extended Range) is a medium-range air-to-ground weapon. As per sources, the Indian Air Force placed the order for the HAMMER standoff missiles under the emergency powers for acquisition given by the Centre. Sources added that the French authorities have agreed to supply the HAMMER missiles for the Rafale aircraft at a short notice.

Read: IAF Holds Commander's Conference; Defence Min hails Covid Effort; Rafale Likely On Agenda

Ability to destroy bunkers

With a range of 60-70 km, the HAMMER missile lends India the capability to destroy bunkers, hardened shelters and other targets in all other terrains including the mountainous locations such as Eastern Ladakh. This assumes significance in the wake of the prolonged standoff with China at the Line of Actual Control. Reportedly, a single Rafale fighter jet can carry up to 6 HAMMER missiles to hit multiple targets simultaneously.

Read: 'Best Landing Ever Seen': Rafale's Vertical Somersault & Silky Flying Thrills Netizens

Rafale deal

The government of India signed a deal with the French government and Dassault Aviation to procure 36 Rafale fighter jets to bolster India’s urgent requirement on the eastern and western borders in September 2016. It costs more than 7.8 billion euros. While Defence Minister Rajnath Singh received the first Rafale during his visit to the Dassault Aviation facility in Mérignac, France on October 8, 2019, the aircraft were originally scheduled to arrive in the country by May-end after being refitted with India-specific enhancements. However, the delivery of the aircraft has been postponed by two months in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis in India and France. Sources add that the first Rafale shall be piloted by the Commanding Officer of the 17 Golden Arrows' squadron along with a French pilot.

Advantages of Rafale

Being a Medium Multi-Role Combat Aircraft (MMRCA), the Rafale jet is known for its speed, weapon holding capacity and attack capability. The Rafale is powered by two SNECMA M88 engines, which helps it attain a high speed of 1,912 km per hour and a range of more than 3,700 km. Equipped with the AESA radar, SPECTRA Electronic Warfare System and IRST system, Rafale is categorized as a 4.5 generation aircraft. This is invaluable as the IAF currently has only third and fourth generation fighter jets. However, its biggest advantage is its capability of delivering nuclear weapons.

Read: France Will Ensure Timely Delivery Of Rafale Fighter Aircraft Despite Covid: Rajnath Singh

Read: There Will Be No Delay In Supply Of Rafale Jets To India: France