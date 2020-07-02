'Best Landing Ever Seen': Rafale's Vertical Somersault & Silky Flying Thrills Netizens

As India awaits the arrival of its complete squadron of the advanced Rafale jet fighter, a video of the combat aircraft performing breathtaking stunts at the Sion show in Switzerland in 2017 has gone viral on social media. In the video, the aircraft can be seen moving at a lightning-fast speed, gaining altitude within seconds after take-off followed by display of its prowess in mid-air.

In its Coup-de-grâce, the Rafale shoots into the sky going vertical, and then upside down, going full-circle in its daredevilry before executing a silky landing.

Netizens took to social media to express awe as the three-year-old video - shared anew on Twitter - made viral rounds.

That's the best landing I've ever seen. And yes, it's a Rafale 😎 pic.twitter.com/zQVzlspYkN — VaariyamKunnan (@vaariyam_ku) July 1, 2020

Watch the Rafale aircraft glide through the skies

Netizens awed by Rafale's prowess

Twitterati were awed by the multirole fighter's aerial maneuvering, some rendered speechless, and others exclaiming with joy, with an eye likely on the 36 jets that India is to receive from France's Dassault Aviation in due course.

Diving like stuka dive bombers — Anant Raghav (@Anant__Raghav) July 2, 2020

No words 🤯😳👌 — Bharat70K (@KBharat70) July 1, 2020

That's awesome. — Eric Rwem (@EricRwem) July 1, 2020

Excellent Move !!!! — Mohit Tandon (@mohittandon33) July 2, 2020

Pretty spectacular 👍!! — नारायण/Narayan (@Narayan89850396) July 1, 2020

Oophs ! What a bird ? Magnificent ! — 🇮🇳 S.K.N 🇮🇳 (@Sanjay89741853) July 2, 2020

The best landing indeed.... Goosebumps — Manish Singh Thakur 🇮🇳 (@mst229) July 1, 2020

Love how it seems to be suspended in mid air at the highest altitude, just before it starts descending — Atul Bhogle (@atulbhogle) July 2, 2020

India to receive Rafale jets soon

India is likely to receive by July 27 the first batch of six Rafale fighter jets which are expected to significantly boost the combat capability of the Indian Air Force, people familiar with the development said.

The IAF has been on a high alert for the last two weeks in view of escalation in tension with China following clashes between troops of the two countries in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh in which 20 Indian Army personnel were martyred. The two armies are locked in a bitter standoff in the region for seven weeks.

On June 2, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a telephonic conversation with his French counterpart Florence Parly during which she conveyed that the Rafale jets will be delivered to India as scheduled notwithstanding the coronavirus pandemic in France.

(With PTI inputs)

