IAF Holds Commander's Conference; Defence Min hails Covid Effort; Rafale Likely On Agenda

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday addressed the inaugural session of the Air Force Commander’s Conference. He said that IAF’s role in some of the most challenging circumstances is well regarded by the nation. "Their contribution during the nation’s response to COVID-19 pandemic has been highly praiseworthy," the Defence Minister said in a tweet. The 3-day conference is being chaired by Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria.

Addressed the inaugural session of the Air Force Commander’s Conference today.



— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 22, 2020

The commanders are expected to specifically deliberate on the deployment of the first batch of around six Rafale fighter jets which are expected to join the IAF's fighter fleet later this month, sources said.

The main focus of the commanders' conference will be to deliberate on the overall situation in eastern Ladakh and on ways to enhance the IAF's combat prowess and surveillance over the country's air space in all sensitive sectors including in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Uttarakhand, PTI quoted military sources as saying.

