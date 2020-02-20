Rahul Gandhi Urges Gehlot's Rajasthan Govt To Take Action On Brutal Thrashing Of 2 Dalits

On Thursday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted to condemn the horrific incident where two Dalits were thrashed brutally in Rajasthan, urging the Government to take 'immediate action' against the perpetrators. In a shocking incident, two Dalits who were allegedly caught stealing money from a two-wheeler agency were beaten up by the showroom staffers in the state's Nagaur district. The police have detained five persons in connection with the incident.

Former Congress President and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi called the incident 'sickening' and asked the Rajasthan state government to bring the accused to justice.

The recent video of two young Dalit men being brutally tortured in Nagaur, Rajasthan is horrific & sickening. I urge the state Government to take immediate action to bring the perpetrators of this shocking crime to justice. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 20, 2020

Speaking on the incident Rajpal Singh, SHO, Panchodi police station said, "Two persons were caught stealing money on Sunday after which they were brutally thrashed by the showroom employees. A video was shot which went viral after which the victims lodged an FIR on Wednesday," said. He said the showroom staffers have also lodged a case against the two Dalits for stealing money.

