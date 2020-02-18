The Debate
'Add Elephant Symbol Too; Get Dalit Votes': Congress' Krishnam Slams 'confused' Cadre

Politics

Another controversy has erupted between the UP Congress leaders Acharya Pramod Krishnam and Ajay Kumar Lallu after Krishnam's tweet slamming the latter.

Written By Rishabh Mishra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Congress

After Congress’ massive failure in the Delhi assembly elections, the infighting within the party has reportedly been escalated. Post Milind Deora-Ajay Maken spat, another controversy has erupted between the UP Congress leaders, Acharya Pramod Krishnam and Ajay Kumar Lallu. This started as Krishnam, in a tweet on February 17, expressed a strong exception to the fact that UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu, MP PL Punia, and others wore blue while protesting during a ''save reservation'' march on February 16, Sunday. 

Krishnam’s tweet 

Read: Milind Deora checkmates Ajay Maken as Congress spat grows; asks 'Why'd you want AAP pact?'

His tweet translates to, “Along with the blue scarf, pick up the blue flag with the elephant. We will get all Dalit votes by doing so. This is not appropriate for the Congress of Gandhi, Nehru, Maulana Azad, Indira, and Rajiv Ji.” 

Read: Milind Deora hails 'fiscally-prudent' AAP govt; Maken says 'you're free to leave Congress'

UP Congress ignores Krishnam’s tweet 

The UP Congress did not react to this statement made by Krishnam on Twitter. However, many agreed with him. As per media reports, a former Congress legislator from UP said that this new leadership in the party is doing more damage than good to the Congress in UP. Ajay Kumar Lallu is slowly turning into a dictator and does not listen to anyone because, he claims, he enjoys the confidence of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. There is a simmering rage within the party against the State leadership which might blow up the party's prospects in the next election.

Read: Arvind Kejriwal takes oath as Delhi CM for third time at Ramlila Maidan

Milind Deora-Ajay Maken’s spat 

As war-of-words broke out between former Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken and former Mumbai Congress chief Milind Deora, on February 17, the latter has now said that he has never undermined the works done by late Sheila Dikshit. Seemingly irked by Maken who had asked him to quit, Deora said that it is Maken's "speciality" to undermine the role of former Delhi CM Dikshit. He also blamed Maken for the loss of Congress in the national capital adding that he had advocated an alliance with AAP, and had not highlighted Dikshit’s achievements. 

Read: Sharmistha Mukherjee scorches 'gloating' Chidambaram after Congress' wipeout in Delhi

Published:
