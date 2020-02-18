Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain Claims BJP Is Anti-Dalit & Anti-tribal; AIMIM Is 'small'

Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain on Tuesday accused the BJP of being an anti-Dalit, anti-minority and anti-tribal party. While interacting with a news agency, Hussain said, "The anti-Dalit, anti-tribal, anti-OBC and anti-minority mindset of BJP is very clear. It is demonstrated in the way that the Uttarakhand government has argued in the Supreme Court regarding the reservations in jobs and promotions. They want to create a hegemony of a few people in this country."

Congress disturbs nation’s harmony with yet another futile protest.



Unfortunately, #ArakshanVirodhiCongress fails to recall that they did not give reservations to SC/ST community in Uttarakhand in 2012.



Today, the hypocrisy of Congress again stands exposed. — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 10, 2020

"Anybody belonging to the minority community is being seen with suspicion. The developments since the BJP came to power in 2014 are seen as anti-minority. BJP leaders have remarked that the Dalits, the Valmikis are not the people of our country. Such a verdict came in the Supreme Court with the arguments of BJP lawyers," he added.

The Congress MP also stated that Congress has been working towards coordinating the country for the last 70 years. Talking about the reservation bill Hussain said, "Congress opposes a bill brought against reservation. The bill needs to be debated again in Parliament and Rajya Sabha."

"Smaller parties like AIMIM make some comments to stay in the news. People are noticing in whose interests, the party is working," Hussain further said.

The Supreme Court's verdict on reservation

In a key judgment by the Supreme court on quotas and job reservations last Friday said that claiming 'reservation in promotions is not a fundamental right' and it can't order a state government to provide the reservation for people belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) in government jobs. The state government is not in any obligation and it has the absolute discretion to decide whether or not to provide for reservation in jobs or reservations in promotions. However, if a state wishes to exercise its discretion and make a reservation in promotions, it is bound to collect data showing the inadequacy of representation of SCs/STs in government services.

