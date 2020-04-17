"Not The Time For Politics', Union Min Pokhriyal Slams Rahul Gandhi For Lockdown Remarks

After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the Centre calling lockdown only a 'pause' and not a 'solution,' Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday slammed Gandhi saying that this was not the right time to do "politics". Rahul Gandhi while addressing a press conference on Thursday remarked that there will be a massive financial backlash after the lockdown ends and the first wave of 'unemployment' will begin, saying that the government needed to increase testing immediately.

"Those who are commenting on the government should avoid doing this. The country needs to be united in its fight against COVID-19," Pokhriyal said while speaking to news agency ANI. "I humbly request to those people who sometimes speak in a light manner. This is not the right time to do politics and the country's focus should be to secure the lives of its citizens," the Union Minister added.

Pokhriyal added that the country and the PM had shown "strong determination" in the fight against coronavirus outbreak in the country. "PM has taken several steps and made appeals to the people and in return got tremendous support from them," the Union Minister said. PM Modi on April 14 announced his decision to extend the lockdown till May 4. As per the figures updated by the Ministry of Health on Friday, there are a total of 13,387 coronavirus cases in the country.

'Lockdown not a solution'

Rahul Gandhi in his press briefing said, "Parties must come together in this situation. Lockdown is in no way a solution to coronavirus. The virus will start its work again after lockdown. To fight the virus, testing needs to increase dramatically. We have to start random testing and go ahead to preempt where the virus is going." "This fight against Covid-19 has only just begun. To claim victory now would be a big mistake. We have to fight it as we go ahead," he added.

(with inputs from ANI)