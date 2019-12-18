Karnataka BJP MLA Calls Rahul Gandhi 'Pakistan's Agent' For Misleading People Over CAA

Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal on Tuesday slammed Rahul Gandhi and called him an agent of Pakistan. He said that Congress is inciting violence and provoking one community. "Pakistani agents (Congress) are misleading the people, Rahul Gandhi is basically from Pakistan and he is a Pakistani agent. Atrocities are taking place against Hindu girls in Pakistan, Afghanistan," Yatnal told reporters. "Congress and so-called pseudo-secular parties are trying to provoke one community of the people," he added.

The Vijayapura MLA said that BJP will hold a mass rally in Vijayapura to educate people regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). CAA seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. The bill was passed with a roaring majority in both Houses of Parliament followed by President Ram Nath Kovind’s assent over the same making it an Act.

However, in the aftermath of the passage of the CAA, violent protests were witnessed across the country. Starting from the North-East, the protest moved to West Bengal and then the national capital wherein students and protestors from Jamia Millia University, Aligarh Muslim University and Jawaharlal Nehru University staged protests which took a violent turn as the protesters started stone pelting and damaging public properties and government busses forcing the police to use tear gas shells to disperse the protesters. The protests in Seelampur comes two days after clashes erupted between the police and protesters in Jamia Millia Islamia University.

Police has filed an FIR against the perpetrators. Names of Congress and AAP politicians have been mentioned in the FIR for allegedly inciting violence with their hate speeches against the government and the CAA.

(With ANI inputs)

