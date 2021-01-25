Rahul Gandhi Seizes Opportunity As India & China Troops Clash At Sikkim Border; Attacks PM

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi once again attempted to corner the Narendra Modi government over the increasing infiltration attempts by China, after a minor physical clash between the Indian and Chinese troops near the Sikkim border was reported on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi stated that China is expanding its occupation into the Indian territory, while the Prime Minister has not said the word ‘China’ for months. Slamming PM Modi, the Congress leader said, “Mr 56-inch," who had promised to never compromise the border security, could start by saying the word ‘China’.

China is expanding its occupation into Indian territory.



Mr 56” hasn’t said the word ‘China’ for months. Maybe he can start by saying the word ‘China’. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 25, 2021

Rahul Gandhi's remarks came despite the fact that on several occasions, PM Modi delivered clear but unmentioned attacks on China over its intrusion attempts and condemned its expansionist activities on the global front. Meanwhile, the Indian armed forces continue to guard the borders and remain committed to deal with the situation on the ground with the PLA soldiers, as the forces have routinely put forth. The Prime Minister has similarly never taken Pakistan by name while panning it for exporting terrorism from its soil, but nobody can really claim to be in any doubt over to whom his remarks were intended.

India-China Sikkim clash

Nonetheless, a Chinese troop patrol made another attempt to intrude into Indian territory at the Nakula area of North Sikkim on January 20, triggering a physical brawl between the two sides that was later resolved by local commanders.

The Indian Army has stated that a minor clash ensued after the intrusion attempt by China, which was resolved by local commanders as per established protocols.

"PM Modi's mysterious silence"

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala also attacked the Prime Minister, stating that his alleged silence over the Chinese encroachment in the country's border, was increasing the enemy's spirits. He called on the government to come to clear the situation along the border and to take the nation in confidence.

"Mr Modi, Your mysterious silence about Chinese encroachment and infiltration in the country's border is increasing the enemy's spirits. Do not be afraid of China, the whole country will fight strongly. Clearly tell us, what are the circumstances? National security is not a game of hiding and seek, the situation is grave. Take the country in confidence," he wrote on Twitter.

The Army, meanwhile, issued a statement on the clash with the Chinese troops at Sikkim:

"We have received several queries regarding a face-off between Indian Army and PLA troops in Sikkim sector.

It is clarified that there was a minor face-off at Nakula area of North Sikkim on 20 January 2021 and the same was resolved by local commanders as per established protocols. Media is requested to refrain from overplaying or exaggerating reports which are factually incorrect."

