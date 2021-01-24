Rahul Gandhi Makes Bizarre Push For 'self-reliant' India: 'China Won't Dare To Enter'

In a push strikingly similar to PM Modi's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Sunday, said that if India's weavers, farmers and labourers were strengthened then China would not dare enter India. Connecting India-China LAC faceoff and push for 'self-reliant' India, he said that if India's small and medium industries were strengthened, then Chinese President will wear 'Made in India' shirt. Rahul Gandhi is currently on a 3-day tour in Tamil Nadu - Coimbatore, Tiruppur, and Karur.

Rahul Gandhi's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' push

"Every act of the Indian govt is to strengthen 5-6 businessmen and weaken India's real strength - the labourers and weavers of India. If India's weavers, farmers, labourers are given opportunities then China would not dare to come into India. If India's small-medium factories are strong, President of China will be wearing a 'Made in India' shirt, Chinese people will drive Indian cars, Chinese people will fly Indian planes. You are using the Indian Army and Navy to protect India from China. If you use India's labourers, you will not need the Army at the borders," said Rahul Gandhi while interacting with the weavers' community in Erode.

#WATCH | ...If India's labourers, farmers & weavers were strong, protected & given opportunities, China would never dare to come inside India...: Rahul Gandhi, Congress in Erode, Tamil Nadu pic.twitter.com/IFDbzflCBo — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2021

Lashing out at the Centre, he added, "As we speak today, thousands of Chinese troops are occupying our territory and the man with a 56-inch chest cannot even say the word China. That is the reality of our country. I am here to help you elect a govt of farmers, labourers, small & medium business people, a govt that looks after interests of people of Tamil Nadu, a govt that can't be blackmailed by Narendra Modi, a govt that will take this state forward". He also alleged that the PM and the BJP and the RSS do not have respect for the culture, language and people (of Tamil Nadu)

As we speak today, thousands of Chinese troops are occupying our territory and the man with a 56-inch chest cannot even say the word China. That is the reality of our country: Shri @RahulGandhi#ThalaivarRahulGandhi — Congress (@INCIndia) January 24, 2021

Rahul Gandhi's southern sojourn

After attending the Jallikattu event in Madurai, Rahul Gandhi has returned to Tamil Nadu to campaign ahead of the state polls in April-May 2021. His 200-km roadshow will begin from Coimbatore district and the Congress leader will also be visiting Tiruppur, Odanilai, and Karur. In addition, the Congress leader will also visit Kerala, including his constituency Wayanad for two days from January 27. Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry are set to go to polls apart from Assam and West Bengal. While the eastern Congress units have asked Gandhi to visit them, no date has been set yet. Congress and its ally DMK face the AIADMK-BJP combination apart from Kamal Haasan's MNM and an array of local parties.

