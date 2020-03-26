COVID-19: Rahul Gandhi Urges Release Of Rs 2.70 Cr From MPLAD Funds For Medical Equipments

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday requested for an 'urgent release' of Rs 2.70 crore from his Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLAD) funds for medical supplies such as ventilators, personal protection equipments (PPEs), testing kits, and other tools to combat the Coronavirus pandemic.

Rahul Gandhi, who has been stressing on a large scale testing for Coronavirus, followed several other MPs in contributing towards the nations fight against the pandemic. Earlier, the Congress MP also called for temporary emergency hospitals containing ICU facility to be set up in cities.

Shri @RahulGandhi has requested for urgent release of Rs. 2.66 crores from his MPLADS funds for the purchase of ventilators, testing kits, PPEs and other medical equipment for our fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. — Rahul Gandhi - Wayanad (@RGWayanadOffice) March 26, 2020

Rahul Gandhi moots two-pronged strategy to combat COVID-19

On Wednesday, Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi mooted a two-pronged strategy to deal with the novel Coronavirus crisis. First, he suggested that the spread of COVID-19 can be stopped by remaining in isolation and testing on a large scale.

Thereafter, Gandhi urged the Centre to immediately help the daily wage labourers via direct cash transfer. Maintaining that they should get free ration, he contended that any kind of delay in providing help would be destructive. Additionally, the former Congress president demanded tax cuts and economic assistance to prevent job losses. According to Gandhi, traders deserved concrete assurance from the Union government.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases have risen to 649 in India (including 593 active cases, 42 cured/discharged people) and 13 deaths have been reported so far. Meanwhile, the country is observing a complete lockdown for a period of three weeks to curtail the spread of Coronavirus by breaking the chain of transmission. The lockdown, called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been in effect since Tuesday, March 24, midnight. However, essential commodities have been made available to people.

