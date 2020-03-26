The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

COVID-19: Rahul Gandhi Urges Release Of Rs 2.70 Cr From MPLAD Funds For Medical Equipments

General News

Rahul Gandhi requested for an 'urgent release' of Rs 2.70 crore from his MPLAD funds for ventilators, testing kits and PPEs to combat COVID-19 crisis

Written By Gloria Methri | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday requested for an 'urgent release' of Rs 2.70 crore from his Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLAD) funds for medical supplies such as ventilators, personal protection equipments (PPEs), testing kits, and other tools to combat the Coronavirus pandemic.

Rahul Gandhi, who has been stressing on a large scale testing for Coronavirus, followed several other MPs in contributing towards the nations fight against the pandemic. Earlier, the Congress MP also called for temporary emergency hospitals containing ICU facility to be set up in cities. 

READ | MoS Nityanand Rai Donates Rs 1.25 Crore From His MPLAD Fund To Combat COVID-19

READ | YSRCP MP Balashowry Contributes Rs 4 Cr From MPLAD Fund To Combat COVID-19

Rahul Gandhi moots two-pronged strategy to combat COVID-19

On Wednesday, Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi mooted a two-pronged strategy to deal with the novel Coronavirus crisis. First, he suggested that the spread of COVID-19 can be stopped by remaining in isolation and testing on a large scale. 

Thereafter, Gandhi urged the Centre to immediately help the daily wage labourers via direct cash transfer. Maintaining that they should get free ration, he contended that any kind of delay in providing help would be destructive. Additionally, the former Congress president demanded tax cuts and economic assistance to prevent job losses. According to Gandhi, traders deserved concrete assurance from the Union government.

READ | Farooq Abdullah Releases Rs 1 Cr From His MPLAD Funds To Check Spread Of Coronavirus In J&K

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases have risen to 649 in India (including 593 active cases, 42 cured/discharged people) and 13 deaths have been reported so far. Meanwhile, the country is observing a complete lockdown for a period of three weeks to curtail the spread of Coronavirus by breaking the chain of transmission. The lockdown, called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been in effect since Tuesday, March 24, midnight. However, essential commodities have been made available to people. 

READ | Rahul Gandhi Accuses Centre Of Delaying Ban On Export Of PPE; Centre Issues Clarification

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Ravi Shankar Prasad
RAVI SHANKAR PRASAD DONATES RS 1 CR
Rahul Gandhi
RAHUL GANDHI BACKS RELIEF PLAN
Sitharaman
DBT PACKAGE
Rohit sharma
ROHIT URGES PEOPLE TO STAY HOME
Health ministry
HEALTH MINISTRY ON CORONA MYTH
Trump
TRUMP SLAMS WHO