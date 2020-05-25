Rail Bhavan To Remain Shut Till May 27 After Another Staffer Tests COVID-19 Positive

With five cases being reported in less than two weeks, the Ministry of Railways has announced the closure of the Rail Bhavan - Headquarters of the Indian Railways. The headquarters will remain shut till May 27, while the offices on the fourth floor will remain close till May 29 for thorough disinfection.

This comes after a staff member posted at the Railways HQ in Central Delhi tested COVID-19 positive on Monday, taking the total number of infected staffers to five. A senior officer had earlier tested positive on Sunday, reporting the fourth case.

'Staff to work from home'

The circular directing closure of the Rail Bhavan stated that all officers and staff would continue to work from home during this duration and shall remain available all times on the phone and other electronic means of communication. "In any case of requirement for urgent work at office, specific directive would be given to the concerned officials for attending office," the circular issued read.

Following the detection of three Covid-19 positive cases on the premises earlier, the Railways had shut down the building for sanitisation on May 14 and 15 as well.

Here is the circular issued:

