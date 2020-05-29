Railways Increases Advance Reservation Period From 30 Days To 120 Days For Special Trains

Ministry of Railway announced an increase in the reservation period for all special trains on Thursday, May 28. The advance reservation period (ARP) of all specials trains have been increased from 30 days to 120 days.

Reservation period of special trains increased

Indian Railways has decided that for all trains notified to run, the advance reservation period (ARP) shall be incresed from 30 days to 120 days



Booking of Parcel and luggage shall also be permitted.https://t.co/raOxT9SfMU#IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/9cJUcarUow — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) May 28, 2020

A release by the government read, "Indian Railways has modified instructions for 30 special Rajdhani type trains started w.e.f. 12.05.2020 and 200 Special Mail Express to be introduced w.e.f. 01.06.2020 (total 230 trains). Ministry of Railways has decided to increase the advance reservation period (ARP) of all Specials notified from 30 days to 120 days. Booking of Parcel and luggage shall be permitted in all these 230 trains."

These changes will be implemented from 8 am on May 31; however, current booking and tatkal quota allocation of seats is set to be the same as regular trains.

SC gives directive

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed that migrant workers wanting to return to their home states will not be charged train or bus fares and those stranded across the country will be provided food free of cost by the authorities concerned.

As the Centre submitted that 91 lakh migrants have been transported to their native states by 3,700 ‘Shramik Special’ trains and buses, the court posed searching queries to the Centre and state governments over stranded migrant workers facing endless wait for seats in home-bound trains or buses, the confusion over payment of fares and alleged lack of food and shelter for them.

In its 11-page order, the court said certain interim directions were required to be issued to be followed by the states, union territories as well as the Centre to "redeem the immediate difficulties" of the migrant workers.

Shramik trains

The Indian Railways has ferried over 50 lakh migrant workers on board 3,736 'Shramik Special' trains since May 1, according to official data. Of these trains, 3,157 have already reached their destination.

The top five states and Union Territories from where maximum trains originated are Gujarat (979), Maharashtra (695), Punjab (397), Uttar Pradesh (263) and Bihar (263). The top five states where maximum trains terminated their journey are Uttar Pradesh (1520), Bihar (1296), Jharkhand (167), Madhya Pradesh (121), Odisha (139).

