Karnataka Suspends Arrivals Of Flights, Trains And Vehicles From 5 States To Curb COVID-19

After a cabinet meeting on Thursday, the BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government has decided to ban the entry of flights in the state from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan for 15 days. The ban is said to be due to the high prevalence of the Coronavirus in these areas. However, the state had already banned the entry of people from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu till May 31.

Complete ban on entry of people from 3 states

The state government has also banned entry through all routes including rail and road, entry of passengers from Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. The Ministry of Civil Aviation had resumed domestic flight operations on May 25, however, Karnataka had imposed a ban on May 18 on the entry of passengers from these states.

Karnataka has reported 2,418 Coronavirus cases so far. While 781 have recovered from the deadly virus, 47 lives have been claimed by COVID-19 in the state. Meanwhile, the state government has also mandated a 14-day quarantine period for those travelling to Karnataka through domestic flights to contain the spread of the virus.

While announcing the guidelines for the fourth phase of lockdown Earlier, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had said, "State road transport corporation buses in Karnataka and private buses will run. Strict lockdown measures in containment zones and economic activities will be permitted in other areas. Sundays will be total lockdown across the state. Home quarantine will be strengthened." The Chief Minister had further said that all shops will be allowed to open and all trains running within the state will be permitted.

