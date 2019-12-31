Railways Raises Basic Passenger Fares Nationwide: Railway Order

The new year is set to pinch railway commuters as the Ministry of Railways is set to hike fares on non-suburban tickets by 1 paise/km of journey effective from January 1, 2020. In an evening order on Tuesday, the state-run transporter informed that fare has been hiked by 1 paisa per km for ordinary non-AC trains, by 2 paise per km for mail and express trains (non-AC coach) and 4 paise per km for travel in AC classes.

The Ministry stressed that the last fare revision was carried out five years ago in 2014-15. “Subsequently, there has been a steady up-gradation and expansion of amenities, both off-board and on-board. Indian Railways has continuously endeavored to augment passenger experience through modernization of coaches and provision of improved facilities over stations,” a statement said.

No hike in pre-booked tickets

The Railways has clarified that in case of tickets already issued at pre-revised rates, the difference of fare on or after 1 January 2020 shall not be collected. However, any new tickets made by the ticket checking staff in trains or stations shall be charged on revised fare. Zonal divisions have been instructed to publicise the revised fares through the use of mass media.

Train fares to be affected

Tuesday evening’s order said the fare hike would cover travel in trains such as Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Vande Bharat, Tejas, Humsafar, Mahamana, Rajya Rani, Yuva Expresses, Suvidha, Gatimaan, Duronto, Antyodaya, Garib Rath, Jan Shatabdi, and special trains on special charges, AC MEMU (non-suburban) and AC DEMU (non-suburban).

