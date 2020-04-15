Coronavirus: Four Cities Account For 60% Of Deaths Across India, 45% From Maharashtra

As the number of deaths due to COVID-19 across the country crossed 380 mark on Tuesday, figures show that more than 60% of the deaths have been reported from just four cities, while the State of Maharashtra accounts for nearly half of all deaths.

A total of 232 deaths out of 382 reported from 4 cities

A total of 382 casualties were reported from across the country by the evening of April 14, out of which 175, or 45% happened in Maharashtra. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region which includes areas like Thane, Vasai, Panvel, Navi Mumbai and Mira Bhayandar, together had registered 127 of these deaths, while Pune had reported 38.

Mumbai, Pune, Indore, and Delhi together accounted for over 60% of all deaths, a total of 232 out of the 382 deaths. Delhi had reported 30 deaths until Tuesday evening, while Indore saw 37 of the 53 deaths in Madhya Pradesh.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra on Tuesday jumped to 2,684 with 350 persons testing positive for coronavirus infection, a health department official said. According to state officials, the death toll due to the pandemic also increased to 178 with 18 more people succumbing during the day. Mumbai, the country's financial capital, alone accounts for 1,756 COVID-19 cases and 112 deaths, the official said.

46,588 samples tested in Maharashtra

Across the state, a total of 259 people have so far been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the viral infection. On Tuesday, 11 deaths due to COVID-19 were recorded in Mumbai, which is worst hit by the pandemic, four from Pune and one each from Ahmednagar and Aurangabad, the official said.

One of the deceased persons was from another state. Thirteen of the 18 deceased were also suffering from diabetes, asthma and heart disease, the official said. Besides Mumbai city, in Thane circle, which consists of Thane city as well as several municipal corporations in Thane and Palghar districts, the total number of COVID-19 cases is 315 with 15 deaths.

Out of 46,588 samples sent for testing, 42,808 have tested negative and 2,684 positive. Some results are awaited. Under the cluster containment strategy, as many as 5,059 teams have covered 18.37 lakh people in surveys. As many as 67,701 people are home quarantined while 5,647 are in institutional quarantine.

(With PTI inputs) (Image: PTI)