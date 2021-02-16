Railways Displays Indigenous Toys At K'taka Station; PM & Piyush Goyal Laud Initiative

On Monday, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal took to Twitter to applaud the indigenous toys and handicrafts displayed at Channapatna Station in Karnataka. He added that this will promote the local toy manufacturing cluster. He hailed the step as it will help India to achieve the aim of the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and strengthen the government's initiative 'Vocal for Local'.

Towards an Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Railways displays indigenous toys and handicrafts at Channapatna Station in Karnataka.



This will promote the local toy manufacturing cluster. pic.twitter.com/eRAkX4nKz3 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 15, 2021

PM Modi reacted to the Railway Minister's tweet and termed it as a 'good initiative to showcase India's talent, traditions and toys'.

Good initiative to showcase India’s talent, traditions and toys. https://t.co/2V9dC83HkL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 16, 2021

Channapattana: “Toy-City”

Channapattana is a city and taluk headquarter in Ramanagara District, Karnataka and situated at a distance of about 60kms from Bangalore. It is famous for its handmade lacquer wooden toys all over the world and hence popularly known as “Gombegala Ooru” or the “Toy-City” of Karnataka. The origin of the wooden toys dates back to the period of Tipu Sultan, the ruler of Mysore who was a great admirer of wooden toys. The craft has diversified over time; in addition to the traditional ivory-wood, other woods including rubber, sycamore, cedar, pine and teak-are now used as well.

Modi Govt Deregulates Mapmaking Policy

To realise India's vision of an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and to achieve the goal of a 5 trillion-dollar economy, the Narendra Modi government announced landmark reforms in the geospatial technology sector on Monday. The Department of Science and Technology has introduced sweeping changes to the country's map-making policy, specifically for Indian companies. Under the new reforms, geospatial data that used to be restricted earlier will now be freely available in India.

A new paradigm to Aatmanirbhar Bharat: PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter to announce the reforms in the geospatial technology sector. "Liberalising policies governing the acquisition and production of geospatial data is a massive step in our vision for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat," he said.

The reforms will unlock tremendous opportunities for our country’s start-ups, private sector, public sector and research institutions to drive innovations and build scalable solutions. This will also generate employment and accelerate economic growth. #Freedom2MapIndia pic.twitter.com/OoN1rDTwoW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 15, 2021

