'Zero Passenger Deaths In Nearly 22 Months Of Ops,' Says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal

Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday claimed that zero passenger deaths were witnessed in nearly 22 months due to train accidents. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said in Rajya Sabha that the last passenger died due to a rail accident on 22 March 2019. For almost 22 months, not a single passenger has died due to a rail accident.

Union Minister told Rajya Sabha, "Over the last 6 years, we have focused more and more amounts on safety. The last passenger death due to a railway accident happened on March 22, 2019. For the nearly 22 months, we have not had a single passenger death due to train accidents. We have a very robust system of inspection, once before the monsoon, once after the monsoon. Data of the last inspection of major bridges, important Road Under Bridges and Road Over Bridges has either been put up on the bridge itself, or the nearest Railway Station."

Railway projects and inspection system

'Projects worth near 8 lakh crore are running across the country. Earlier, governments used to sanction unlimited projects to confuse the MPs, but they were of no use. Now the government plans the structure and work in a proper manner,' said Piyush Goyal during question hour in Rajya Sabha. While talking about the train accident issues, the BJP minister said that some of the people do not remember that the trains were running throughout the lockdown and now the trains are running at 70%. "As regards the bridges, we have focused on bridge repairs and maintenance so much that even though we have a very large number of bridges which are over a hundred years old, despite that we have a very robust system of inspection, he added.

Rajya Sabha will not meet on Saturday i.e. February 13. This was given in the official order of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat. The budget session began on 29 January with President Ram Nath Kovind addressing a joint sitting of the two houses of parliament. The first leg of the session was scheduled to run until 15 February. However, it was later reduced to 13 February. The second phase of the session will be held from 8 March to 8 April.

