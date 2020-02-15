Indian Railways To Re-introduce Popular Ramayana Themed Circuit Train

Indian Railways will soon operate a new train based on the theme of the Hindu epic 'Ramayana' which will take pilgrims to locations associated with Lord Rama, Railway officials said on Friday.

The new Ramayana circuit train will be operational from the last week of March. The train is designed to give an experience of a temple on wheels to passengers, with themes and pictures related to Ramayana. While the exterior and the interior of the train will be based on the Ramayana theme, bhajans will be played on board.

Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav said, "The train will take people to all places related to Ramayana. The theme of this train will be based on Ramayana. Pictures, thoughts and poems related to Ramayana will be displayed on coaches outside and pictures related to the epic and music will also be played inside."

Earlier, the Indian Railways operated a special train named after Lord Ram, 'Shri Ramayana Express', which began its services in November 2019.

Special Train For 'Urs' Festival

The Railways will run special trains to Ajmer from Puri for the 'Urs' festival later this month. The decision has been taken after reviewing the long waiting list in regular trains, an official said. The Puri-Ajmer Special will depart at 9 am on February 26 and arrive at 4 am on February 28.

In its return journey, the train will depart at 8.05 pm on March 2 and arrive in Puri at 4.14 pm on March 4, he said. The annual 'Urs' festival in Ajmer commemorates the death anniversary of Sufi saint Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti. It is held over six days and features night-long qawwali and various religious ceremonies. Thousands of pilgrims visit Ajmer Sharif from all over India and abroad during the festival.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Photo: PTI)