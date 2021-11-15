Raj Thackeray Hails Babasaheb Purandare As Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's 'true Custodian'

Earlier during the day, 'Shivshahir' Babasaheb Purandare passed away at his residence in Pune. He passed away at the age of 100. Across the nation, people from different walks of life have openly expressed their grief over the departure of the legendary author. MNS president Raj Thackeray also paid his last respects to Purandare and expressed how he felt about him. He said that Purandare will always be a father figure to him.

Raj Thackeray posted an image on his Twitter account which read, "Babasaheb dedicated his life in enriching the people with the philosophy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. His versatility and relevance lie in the fact that he never moved away from the current situations, sensibilities and remained a guiding force for future issues and requirements. He was my mentor and will always remain a father in my life.”

I humbly bow down to a monumental historian, an authority on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and 'Maharashtra Bhushan' Babasaheb Purandare.#Shivshahir pic.twitter.com/KePovF6uOa — Raj Thackeray (@RajThackeray) November 15, 2021

It further read, "Babasaheb always ended his conversations with me on the note that he had visited every place that Maharaj has been. Only one place remained!” He added, “Today, a true custodian of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has embarked on his journey to serve him for eternity.” He said that it will be an irreplaceable loss and added, “For me it’s a personal irreplaceable loss and I humbly bow down to a monumental historian, an authority on Chhatrapati Maharaj and Maharashtra Bhushan Babasaheb Purandare.” Raj Thackeray was very close with Babasaheb Purandare and used to visit Purandare at his Pune residence quite often. Raj Thackeray also visited the centenary programme of Babasaheb. After his death today, Raj Thackeray travelled to Babasaheb's residence at Parvati in Pune and paid his last respects. He was also present at his funeral.

PM Narendra Modi and CM Uddhav Thackeray on Babasaheb Purandare

PM Modi tweeted, “I am pained beyond words. The demise of Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare leaves a major void in the world of history and culture. It is thanks to him that the coming generations will get further connected to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. His other works will also be remembered.” He further said, “Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare was witty, wise and had rich knowledge of Indian history. I had the honour of interacting with him very closely over the years. A few months back, had addressed his centenary year programme.”



Meanwhile, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's office also took to Twitter and wrote in Marathi translating to, "You will not find a Shiva devotee playing in Shiva meditation. Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray expressed his deepest condolences on the demise of Shivshahir Padma Vibhushan and Maharashtra Bhushan Babasaheb Purandare." CM Uddhav Thackeray also ordered a state funeral for Babasaheb Purandare.



Image: Twitter/@RajThackeray