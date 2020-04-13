The Debate
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Says His Team Is Devoted To Fighting The Coronavirus Pandemic

General News

Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot on Monday appealed to its people to follow the lockdown rules and the advice from the doctors

Written By Brigitte Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ashok Gehlot

Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot on Monday appealed to its people to follow the lockdown rules and the advice from the doctors as the state government along with its machinery is working tirelessly to save the lives of its people from the virus. Gehlot in a tweet further said that his team is devoted to the problems faced by the people.

The Chief Minister in another tweet requested the people to stay indoors to fight against the pandemic and also urged the people to inculcate a positive mindset during the difficult times.

Latest update on cases in Rajasthan

Rajasthan recorded 11 more cases of coronavirus on Monday, taking the state's tally to 815, an official said. The virus has so far claimed 11 lives in the state. "As many as 11 new cases have come up today, including 10 in Bharatpur and one in Banswara district of the state," Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said. He said the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state has risen to 815.

The total cases of coronavirus in Rajasthan include two Italian citizens, 52 people who have been brought from Iran to the army health centres in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer. Jaipur has reported the highest number of 341 cases so far. Entire state is under lockdown from March 22 and a massive survey and screening is underway to trace the contagion.

First Published:
COMMENT
