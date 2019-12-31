CM Gehlot Urges Centre To Contribute To 'Nirogi Rajasthan' Amid 91 Infant Deaths In Kota

Amid 91 infant deaths in Kota, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday has appealed the Central government to extend help and positively contribute to the CM's new initiative 'Nirogi Rajasthan'. Taking to Twitter, Gehlot said that the Rajasthan government aims to make Rajasthan a Nirogi state (Healthy Rajasthan).

Our motto of #NirogiRajasthan speaks of the intentions and commitment of #Rajasthan Govt towards making Rajasthan a Nirogi state (Healthy Rajasthan). Our Great schemes like Free Medicine and Free diagnosis are appreciated across the country and implemented by various states. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) December 31, 2019

Our govt is very much concerned about health of each and every citizen of #Rajasthan. #NirogiRajasthan — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) December 31, 2019

I request BJP leaders to contribute positively in #NirogiRajasthan; best would be for the Health Minister to himself come and see the impact & the steps being taken by #Rajasthan govt and help us with more resources.

Health is much bigger than Politics. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) December 31, 2019

14 more infant deaths reported

According to a report by the superintendent of JK Lon Hospital, where all the deaths occurred, at least 91 children died this month itself till December 24, while a total of 940 infants died this year. Doctors have reportedly stated that most infants and children referred to the hospital are terminal conditions and hence the hospital usually witnesses three infant deaths per day. Commenting on this particular incident, the hospital superintendent Dr HL Meena has stated that the number is 'high, but usual', as per reports.

JP Nadda forms delegation

BJP working President JP Nadda on Monday has appointed four women MPs to form a delegation in order to investigate the death of newborns at a hospital in Kota in Rajasthan. BJP MPs Jaskaur Meena, Kanta Kardam, Locket Chatterjee and Bharati Pawar have been appointed as members of the delegation by Nadda. The delegation consisting both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs will visit the hospital to review the situation and prepare a report to be submitted within three days of completion of the visit to Kota.

About Nirogi Rajasthan

On December 17, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot launched a comprehensive health campaign “Nirogi Rajasthan” to mark the completion of one year of his government. At the 'Run for Nirogi' Rajasthan campaign, Gehlot said that he hopes the dream of healthy Rajasthan is successful.

Nirogi Rajasthan is aimed at making people aware of various health problems and diseases so that they can take preventive steps. Expert advice will also be made available and the campaign will be executed with public participation on large scale, an official had said on December 3. The campaign will also focus on proper care facilities for the elderly, women and children and spreading awareness about communicable and non-communicable diseases, vaccination and drug addiction, the official said.

